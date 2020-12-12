Thumbay boosts hospitality division with Ilas Mantraa

Deal to strengthenTerrace chain of restaurants, enable expanded range of F&B offerings across UAE

Thumbay Hospitality Group and Ilas Mantraa Group, the food and beverage wing of Royal Care Medical Equipment headed by managing director Anubhav Gautam, signed a memorandum of understanding with Thumbay Group Hospitality Division to open two new restaurant outlets — Salaam for Arabic cuisine and Hello Panda 7884 for Chinese cuisine.

Thumbay was represented by Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of the healthcare division, in the presence of Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group; Pravin Saxena, managing director of Royal Care Medicals; Farhad C, director of hospitality,

The MoU will also strengthen and expand the operations of the Terrace chain of restaurants owned by Thumbay Group Hospitality and will enable an expanded range of food and beverage offerings for consumers across the UAE.

“The food court will be full-fledged after having opened fove restaurants with Indian, Arabic, Chinese and Continental cuisines. Thumbay Food is all set to be the new food destination of the Northern Emirates catering to students, patients, bystanders, faculty, staff and visitors, who can enjoy various delicacies all under one roof and other party facilities that add to the convenience of customers visiting the food court,” said Farhad.

The Thumbay food court is a new food destination at Thumbay Medicity that will bring in 15,000 visitors through the various services offered. It has ample free parking, five restaurants and an eating capacity of 275 with a separate entrance for ease of customers and VIP services. The food court follows strict social distancing rules for the safety of customers.

It has a VIP dining area and party hall with a projection system for hosting parties, lectures and business meetings. Thumbay food court restaurants are listed in various online delivery platforms like Talabat and Zomato.

