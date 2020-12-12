Thumbay boosts hospitality division with Ilas Mantraa
Deal to strengthenTerrace chain of restaurants, enable expanded range of F&B offerings across UAE
Thumbay Hospitality Group and Ilas Mantraa Group, the food and beverage wing of Royal Care Medical Equipment headed by managing director Anubhav Gautam, signed a memorandum of understanding with Thumbay Group Hospitality Division to open two new restaurant outlets — Salaam for Arabic cuisine and Hello Panda 7884 for Chinese cuisine.
Thumbay was represented by Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of the healthcare division, in the presence of Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group; Pravin Saxena, managing director of Royal Care Medicals; Farhad C, director of hospitality,
The MoU will also strengthen and expand the operations of the Terrace chain of restaurants owned by Thumbay Group Hospitality and will enable an expanded range of food and beverage offerings for consumers across the UAE.
“The food court will be full-fledged after having opened fove restaurants with Indian, Arabic, Chinese and Continental cuisines. Thumbay Food is all set to be the new food destination of the Northern Emirates catering to students, patients, bystanders, faculty, staff and visitors, who can enjoy various delicacies all under one roof and other party facilities that add to the convenience of customers visiting the food court,” said Farhad.
The Thumbay food court is a new food destination at Thumbay Medicity that will bring in 15,000 visitors through the various services offered. It has ample free parking, five restaurants and an eating capacity of 275 with a separate entrance for ease of customers and VIP services. The food court follows strict social distancing rules for the safety of customers.
It has a VIP dining area and party hall with a projection system for hosting parties, lectures and business meetings. Thumbay food court restaurants are listed in various online delivery platforms like Talabat and Zomato.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Technology
Mobile shipments to UAE hit 1M
Top-selling brands are Samsung, Xiaomi and Huawei READ MORE
-
Economy
Rising oil prices, Covid vaccine progress bode...
Crude prices expected to hit $60 by the end of December READ MORE
-
Aviation
Emirates sees return to profitability in 2022-23
Dubai flag carrier gets assessments right in past about forecasts:... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
News
UAE mosques to host special rain prayers this Friday