Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation welcomes Alisha Moopen of Aster DM Healthcare to board of directors

Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI), a not-for-profit organisation that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, has announced that Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, will join TLI’s board of directors.

Bringing significant healthcare leadership experience and global healthcare perspectives, Moopen expands the scope and reach of TLI programs and projects which focus on global health, including regenerative medicine and chronic disease, limb loss, rehabilitative medicine and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on behavioral health.

Bill Oldham, founder and chairman, TLI, says: “We are honored to have a woman of Alisha’s caliber, expertise and accomplishments join our esteemed Board. Alisha is a person of influence on international levels, with sensitivity and compassion for ensuring that quality healthcare services are provided to individuals wherever they reside and whatever their ability to pay for care. We look forward to her input, guidance and participation as TLI breaks new ground for innovation and leadership on critical issues impacting domestic and international healthcare.”

Moopen currently manages Aster DM Healthcare operations in India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), oversees strategic direction and development, and spearheads expansion into new markets, most notably in the Western Hemisphere with the development of a hospital in the Cayman Islands.

In 2018, Moopen was elected by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader and recognised as one of the Top 100 World’s Greatest Leaders in Asia and the GCC. Forbes Middle East magazine selected Moopen as one of the Top Next-Generation Indian Leaders. She also earned Khaleej Times’ Emerging Leaders Award 2018 for Healthcare.

“Alisha exemplifies the skills and expertise of an executive leader who can tackle key challenges facing health systems, providers and payers around the world,” says Reed Hartley, executive director, TLI. “Her background and experience align with our mission to use data and technology to enable better health outcomes for population management and ensure access to safe, quality and affordable healthcare.”

A trustee of the Aster DM Foundation and involved in social welfare through the Aster Volunteers program, Moopen is an active philanthropist. She is a chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and previously worked with Ernst & Young. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan with distinction in Finance & Accounting.

Moopen states: “This is truly an honor to join TLI’s Board of Directors and I look forward to playing a role in fostering quality healthcare for more people through TLI’s innovative and far-reaching projects. Throughout my career at Aster DM Healthcare, I have worked to advance scientific discovery and improved access to care. We are collectively overcoming real world challenges, such as the ravages of Covid-19 in all parts of the world, especially at our hospitals in India. Through TLI, I will have the opportunity to expand our involvement in current and emerging healthcare issues and projects, including the Aster Cayman Medcity project, and work toward even greater progress with improved physical and mental health.”

