Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates track-laying works from Seih Shuaib to Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Chairman of Etihad Rail, has inaugurated track-laying works at the Seih Shuaib site, which is the centre point for track-laying running to Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Sheikh Theyab reviewed the latest progress during a 10-kilometre trip aboard an inspection and supervision train. The trip started from the operations centre at Seih Shuaib area and travelled in both directions towards Abu Dhabi and Dubai up to Al Maha Forest, where he was briefed on measures in place to preserve wildlife and natural habitats through the construction of bridges, canals and animal crossings.

Sheikh Theyab expressed his appreciation for the continuous and unlimited support for the Etihad Rail Project offered by the UAE’s leadership, which is helping to strengthen efforts to achieve a number of milestones, including fast-tracking current construction work on Stage Two of the project. He also praised the efforts of all local and federal entities involved for their full support to this pivotal project, which is a key strategic pillar of the UAE’s development for the coming fifty years.

Sheikh Theyab reiterated that this strategic project will provide a safe, reliable and integrated mode of transport in the UAE, and will constitute a key component of the UAE’s integrated, world-class transport system, placing it among the world’s leading countries for quality transport and infrastructure. It will also support the nation’s economic growth, connecting the UAE’s main ports with industrial, manufacturing and residential centres to positively impact the wellbeing of citizens and residents, he added.

Construction works on the national railway network, which is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the UAE, are running according to the planned timetable, which reflects the project’s significance in providing national, modern and sustainable railways that consolidate the UAE’s position regionally and internationally.

- Wam