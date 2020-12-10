Technology improving mobility, accessibility and quality of life
Companies are focused on empowering people of determination by tapping into technologies such as 5G, AI, robotics and IoT
Smart city technologies will be crucial in improving the quality of life for every citizen by targeting key sectors such as mobility, experts said at the Gitex 2020 exhibition.
Several companies took the opportunity to showcase unique solutions that are designed to make it easier for certain segments of the population, such as people of determination, to make their way around in a safe and secure.
Panasonic is partnering with Etisalat at the exhibition to showcase its smart solutions that focus on health and empower people of determination by tapping into technologies such as 5G, AI, robotics and IoT. Panasonic is showcasing its autonomous wheelchair, PiiMO that features object recognition, autonomous driving, and controls via an app. It is also exhibiting the Atoun Model Y, a high-tech wearable power assist suit that alleviates work-induced burden on the waist for people.
Mohamad Saoud, GM of Engineering & Technical Support Department, Panasonic, explained that smart technologies are helping to improve inclusivity for people of determination. “A key element has been to help people of determination commute in a safe manner. PiiMO is designed to make it easier for people to get from one point to another by selecting a destination via the app. Right now, we are in the testing phase, but we expect to see this solution at several key locations in the near future.”
Saoud also spoke about the importance of connectivity, without which the wheelchair will not be as effective. “Connectivity will be important for monitoring and safety; you need to know where the person is, where they are headed, and if they have reached safely.”
Kashif Zamir Mirza, senior system engineer at Panasonic, also offered a brief on the Atoun Model Y, which is already in use in several sectors such as agriculture and construction. “It is a wearable powered suit which elevates the burden around your waist. It works with a powerful motor and sensors that reduce strain. The sensor detects the movement of the waist, and the powerful motor reduces the burden on the waist when holding a heavy object.”
Mirza also explained that several companies such as Japan Airlines are already using it in their logistics facilities. It is also being used by several companies in the agriculture sector. “When you work in a field that requires long hours of manual labour, it begins to impact your body. The Atoun helps to prevent strain and improve the efficiency and safety of the workforce.”
He added that the company had been approached by many interested parties that were eager to explore the potential of the technology. “You won’t only see this at farms or construction sites; you can use it in hospitals and clinics for physical therapy sessions.”
