Tanzania considers reviving $10b port project
The port, was to be located in Bagamoyo, about 75km (47 miles) north of Dar es Salaam.
President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Saturday that Tanzania will look to revive a $10 billion stalled port project on the eastern coast of the country.
Tanzania inked a framework agreement in 2013 with China Merchants Holdings International to construct the port and a special economic zone that aimed to transform the east African country into a trade and transport hub to rival its neighbours.
The government of the late president John Magufuli, whom Hassan succeeded after he died in March, had complained that the conditions proposed by the investors, which included Oman’s State General Reserve Fund, were commercially unviable.
China Merchants, China’s largest port operator, said in 2019 that years of negotiations with Tanzania had failed to produce an agreement.
The port, was to be located in Bagamoyo, about 75km (47 miles) north of Dar es Salaam.
“I would like to share with you the good news that we have started negotiations on reviving the whole Bagamoyo port project,” Hassan said during a gathering with the private sector in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam. — Reuters
-
Business
UAE strives to achieve fastest economic recovery...
Newly launched economic plan designed to restore growth. READ MORE
-
Auto
Bosch taps new CEO to steer electric course
Volkmar Denner, 64, has been in the driving seat at the world’s ... READ MORE
-
Auto
Tesla to ‘recall’ over 285,000 cars...
Tesla would contact affected users to upgrade their vehicle’s... READ MORE
-
Technology
Apple Watch ECG gets green light in China
The regulatory green light means Apple could launch the functionality ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai takes Japanese envoy back to 1970
Though Nakajima’s house was close to Osaka, where Asia’s... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE hits 15 million vaccine doses, leads world...
As many as 103,196 vaccine doses were given in the last 24 hours. READ MORE
-
Business
Indian economy expected to rebound stronger,...
Rating agencies continue to predict a double-digit growth for India... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-Dubai flights suspended until further...
The UAE had first announced the suspension of entry for travellers... READ MORE
News
UAE: Two Kerala Ayurveda doctors get Golden Visa