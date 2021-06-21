SPC Free Zone integrates business setup solutions and services through Saeed

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) has signed an MoU to announce Sharjah Investors Services Centre (Saeed), operating under the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), as its new strategic partner to drive the growth of the free zone, and strengthen the supportive ecosystem it offers for its investors, startups, and business owners.

Salem Omar Salem, director of SPC Free Zone, and Mohammad Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, along with member of Saeed’s board of directors signed the MoU, in the presence of Marwan Saleh Alichla, GM of Sharjah Investors Services Center.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Saeed will enable SPC Free Zone to expand its outreach to its national and international stakeholders by lending investor services support to grow their operations across various economic sectors. Accordingly, Saeed will be instrumental in issuing and renewing commercial licenses; drafting and renewing leasing contracts; and providing best-in-class consultation through a dedicated customer service expert.

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone leverages Sharjah’s strategic location and business-friendly environment to provide integrated solutions for publishing companies, education providers and allied businesses from around the globe. Investors at SPC Free Zone receive a host of benefits including 100 per cent foreign ownership, best-in-class infrastructure, and fully equipped office spaces, amongst others, thereby enabling the entry and expansion of industry players into the Mena region.

Following the signing of the MoU, Salem Omar Salem, director of SPC Free Zone, said: “The new strategic partnership with Saeed is a strong signal of our continuing commitment to provide our investors and partners with convenient solutions that offer the best combination of value, service and support to facilitate their growth and expansion beyond the boundaries of the UAE. The specialised services that Saeed provides will be vital in enhancing the business environment at the free zone and will allow us to reach out to a wider segment of potential investors.”

He added: “The partnership also underlines our efforts in enhancing the business environment to support the ambitious aspirations of our stakeholders and aligns with the economic diversification priorities of the UAE.”

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mohammad Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, member of Saeed’s Board of Directors, said: “The partnership with SPC Free Zone reflects our commitment to create an appealing environment for business, and attract both domestic as well as foreign investment to enhance Sharjah’s status as a leading investment destination in the region.”

He added: “SPC Free Zone is a lucrative platform that offers great value for companies specialised in the publishing and printing industry, and this partnership offers yet another incentive for potential investors to grow their business in Sharjah.”

For his part, Marwan Saleh Alichla, director of the Sharjah Investors Services Center (Saeed), said: “The MoU with SPC Free Zone has once again proved Sharjah’s passion for innovation in offering new and improved investor-friendly services. Furthermore, as Sharjah Publishing City’s strategic partner, the Saeed centre will continue fulfilling its mission to provide our clientele at the free zone integrated business, licensing, administrative and allied services under one roof and in record time. I believe that this new strategic partnership between SPC and Saeed will play a key role in attracting more entrepreneurs and investors in the publishing and other industries from across the globe to Sharjah.”

The Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone represents a modern, integrated business community and an incubator environment of enterprises, companies, and institutions of various specializations, as it opens its doors to established and support growth of business sustainability by providing a wide choice of motivational packages and facilitating official transactions, in addition to shortening time, effort and resources. In this process it reaches to customers and markets in the region and the world, because of its geographical location that provides a vital network of transportation to ports and airports, allowing to access the market globally.

business@khaleejtimes.com