Shurooq unveils new beach development projects valued at Dh197m

Shurooq aims to support the diversification of Sharjah’s economy, boost GDP growth, and offer increased investment opportunities in various sectors

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced the launch of two new beach development projects, worth a total of Dh197 million, to develop the emirate’s retail, tourism and hospitality infrastructure.

The upcoming Dh110 million Al Luluyah Beach project, located on the eastern coast of the emirate in Khorfakkan, and the Dh87 million Al Hira Beach project in Sharjah city, will include facilities suitable for all visitors, children’s playgrounds, restaurants, cafes and retail outlets. The Al Luluyah Beach development plans also includes a women-only beach, public beaches, and swimming pools

These plans were recently announced by Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, executive chairman of Shurooq, who said that the new developments reiterate the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to further develop the emirate’s infrastruce in a way that supports leisure, social interaction and community development by offering residents and citizens world-class public amenities.

Located in one of the most vibrant and natural shorelines of the UAE and set against the backdrop of a spectacular mountain range, the Al Luluyah Beach will offer unparalleled experiences in both leisure and fitness to cater to the needs of families, residents and visitors. Stretching across the 1.6 km Luluyah coastline, work on the project will commence in few months and is scheduled for completion by November 2022.

Shurooq stated that the development of the family-friendly Al Luluyah Beach project on the eastern coast of Sharjah builds on the success and appeal of the redesigning of Khorfakkan Beach and is in line with its strategy to developing key infrastructural projects.

The child-friendly facilities at Al Luluyah Beach will feature caravan camping, a swimming island with slides, trampolines, nets and swing ropes, and a miniature swimming pool. Another major offering here will be the ‘Safe Beach’ – a part of the Al Luluyah Beach shoreline and a section of the low-lying beach waters will be completely cordoned off for children and parents to access this exclusive, child-friendly section. Another exciting section, the Adventure Beach, is being designed to feature a zipline station, climbing garden, leisure nets, loungers, resting stationsand other water sports.

An integral element of the Al Luluyah Beach development project is the proposed plans for transforming the adjoining Souefeh mountain into an adventurer’s paradise, the Adventure Mountain. Thrill-seekers can delight in the joys of an exhilarating mountain coaster ride, explore the scenic mountain path on a fatboy bike, or enjoy the adrenaline-pumping excitement of a zipline ride from the top of the picture-perfect mountain to the sandy shores of Al Luluyah Beach.

Extending over a 3.5 kilometre across the shoreline length overlooking the Arabian Gulf, Shurooq revealed that work on Al Hira Beach development project commenced in February 2021 and is scheduled to be completed in October this year. The development is central to Sharjah's holistic strategy and development plans to transform the entire Al Fisht area into a vibrant, colourful and fully serviced corniche destination. The project will include a 3,300m jogging track, Islamic-style gardens, beachfront promenade, sports courts and fields, cycling route, The site will also be equipped with prayer and changing areas, kiosks, parking spaces for up to 700 cars, public restrooms, beachfront F&B outlets, and dedicated areas for public gathering.

Currently, to keep the beach accessible to families, Shurooq has facilitated it with children’s play areas, six food trucks and European-inspired kiosks displaying garments and handicrafts, which will be open until the end of 2021.

Shurooq has also announced plans to implement Phase 2 of Khorfakkan Beach project that will encompass development of the remaining 1km coastline at the destination. Amenities and features earmarked for Phase 2 extension will be revealed later.

“Both domestic and international travellers are increasingly seeking unique experiences,” Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal said. “With its vast expanse of pristine coastlines and provision of comprehensive facilities and services that meet international standards, Sharjah is well-poised to redefine the experiences of beachgoers and vacationers, and meet the growing needs of its burgeoning community. By undertaking such infrastructural projects, Shurooq aims to support the diversification of Sharjah’s economy, boost GDP growth, and offer increased investment opportunities in various sectors ranging from tourism, hospitality, entertainment, and retail to F&B.”

