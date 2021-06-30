Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd Jewels of Emirates Show

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday inaugurated the second edition of the ‘Jewels of Emirates’ show in Sharjah.

The show is being held under the theme ‘Glamour of beauty’ amid the participation of over 100 local exhibiting companies, and is organised and hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI).

Sheikh Abdullah toured the exhibition halls, where he checked out the latest gold and jewellery collections. He also met with some exhibitors and national pavilions officials, who briefed him on the landscape of the gold industry in the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah was accompanied by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, chairman of the SCCI and chairman of the Board of Directors of Expo Center Sharjah, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Center Sharjah, Mahmoud Youssef Al-Jarrah, secretary-general of the Arab Union for International Exhibitions and Conferences, Abdullah Abdel Fattah, director of the Exhibitions Palace in Mauritania, and Sultan Shattaf, director of Sales and Marketing Department, Expo Center Sharjah.

The inauguration was also attended by a number of government officials, official figures, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives of the gold and jewelry sector.

In his remarks, Sheikh Abdullah said that the success of Expo Centre Sharjah in attracting such a large number of top local gold and jewellery brands and the most well-known gold and watch designers confirms the significance of the event in helping them enhance their presence in local and regional markets.

He lauded the efforts being made by the SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah to revitalise the exhibitions industry and organise such innovative events, which strengthen Sharjah's position as one of the most important cities in leading this industry in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah also commended the wise visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who always calls for enhancing the economic environment of the emirate, developing business sectors, spurring investment, and increasing the commercial movement.

Jewels of Emirates is the first Emirati exhibition specializing in diamond jewellery, gold jewellery, silver jewellery, pearl and gemstones, luxury watches, perfumes, and fragrances. The event provides a unique platform for showcasing traditional and modern gold and silver sets and the latest designs of watches, diamonds, and gemstones. It also includes a special section for famous local brands of perfumes, fragrances, and Arab and International scents.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais said the SCCI remains committed to supporting and developing the exhibition industry to enhance the position of the Emirate of Sharjah as one of the most important leading cities in this sector. This comes in line with the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, he added.

Al Owais noted that the SCCI is keen to provide all forms of support to such events as they play a key role in boosting sales and trade in the emirate. This is part of the SCCI's strategy aimed at promoting the commercial, industrial and professional sectors at all levels, including the gold and jewelry industry and trade in Sharjah, he explained.

For his part, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, said: "Jewels of Emirates Show has gained a firm foothold as one of the most important events the Centre is keen to organize and develop with the support of the SCCI. The event has quickly become a significant platform for local companies willing to showcase and market for their products, enhance their communication with the existing customers and attract new ones, boost their sales away from the rivalry of major international companies, in addition to making deals and establishing partnerships."

Al Midfa expected that the show will yield positive results that meet the aspiration of gold traders and exhibiting companies. He also expected that the event will see a large turnout of visitors who are eager to enjoy the fabulous deals and add precious pieces of gold and diamond to their jewelry boxes.

In turn, Sultan Shattaf said: "The second edition of Jewels of Emirates show includes many exclusive offers and discounts on the latest collections of luxury jewelry, premium watches, precious stones, gold and diamond sets."

He noted that the event provides a wonderful opportunity for lucky shoppers to win a diamond set and a white gold ring with diamonds offered by Salem Al Shueibi Jewellery, in addition to daily shopping vouchers worth 2000 dirhams. There will also be daily raffle draws on the social media platforms of the exhibition with a chance to get the iPhone Pro 12 mobile phone.

The show opens its doors to visitors on Wednesday and Saturday from 2 pm to 10 pm, and on Thursday from 2 pm to 11 pm, while on Friday from 3 pm to 11 pm.

rohma@khaleejtimes.com