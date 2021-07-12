Sharjah Innovation Park launches ‘Innovators Package’

The Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) has launched the ‘Innovators Package’, which is designed to support startups and the growth of innovation-driven companies in the region.

Starting from Dh6,000, start-up companies can set-up an office at SRTI Park and enjoy the perks of industry-specific support system. SRTI Park ecosystem is thriving with Industry 4.0 success stories and has fostered the launch of the ventures within the Industry 4.0 space. In addition, the park also has Sharjah Open Innovation Lab, a rapid prototyping makerspace for the business community to build their capacity.

Benefits of setting up an office at SRTI Park include assistance in new company formation same day licensing service, and having a business license with two activities. There is also an option to have two shareholders plus the flexibility to upgrade. It is 100 per cent tax free and allows 100 per cent foreign ownership with 100 per cent repatriation of profits. Bank account opening can be accomplished in less than a week, with business concierge as well as uncomplicated service.

SRTI Park is a very conducive and safe working environment with free parking for everyone and award winning designed office environment. The park also provides support with government approvals and access to lounges and meeting facilities as well as access to networking events. Start-ups can have access to the prestigious Sharjah Open Innovation Labs and assured of enjoying world-class infrastructure at their fingertips.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, said: “We are pleased to offer this Innovators Package and we encourage start-ups to take advantage of this golden opportunity. An innovator is a person that wants to change the world they live in for the better. Change comes naturally to an innovator. Progress is what they see ahead of them. And it is natural for innovators to rush to register their startups at SRTI Park, which is the fastest growing innovation park in the region.”

Early this year, SRTI Park launched the Sharjah Angel Investors Network. Al Mahmoudi noted that the launch is another testament to investors’ confidence in the SRTI Park and the startups operating in it. “We strongly support entrepreneurs in the emerging technologies field through the development of global economic groupings in the UAE in the fields of innovation, creativity, and design and the provision of capital in early stages to turn the idea into functioning business, making the local companies among the best in the world in technology and advanced services.”

