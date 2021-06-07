SCCI discusses boosting economic ties with Guatemala

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) recently held meetings with a delegation from Guatemala to explore ways of enhancing economic ties.

The SCCI welcomed Lars Pera, ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to the UAE, and Jose Bassila, commercial counsellor at the Embassy of Guatemala. The visiting delegation was received by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, chairman of SCCI; Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, director general of the SCCI; and Fatima Al Mokarrab, director of the SCCI International Relations Department.

The meeting touched on the importance of capitalizing on the strong ties between the two countries and stimulating joint investments in various sectors, including food security, as well as cooperation in waste management and natural tourism fields.

The two sides agreed to organise a coordination meeting with the SCCI counterpart in Guatemala and considered signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance and develop bilateral cooperation at all scales.

Highlighting the importance of the meeting in enhancing the prospects of commercial and investment cooperation, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais underlined that the emirate of Sharjah has enormous competitive advantages which make it one of the top business destinations in the region. This includes a flexible and stimulating legislative system for business growth, a sophisticated infrastructure, a strategic location in the middle of the major world markets.

Al Owais shed light on the role of the Sharjah Chamber in supporting those companies wishing to launch their businesses and investments in the emirate through the provision of all the necessary facilities and diverse services for the success of their business.

Lars Pera, in turn, invited Sharjah's business community to visit his country to learn closely about the potential investment opportunities, adding that Guatemala enjoys huge potentials in different sectors.

Pera extended an invitation to Emirati businessmen and investors to organize a trade mission to Guatemala, affirming his country's keenness to provide all the support and facilities for the success of their investments.

For his part, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi said that the Sharjah Chamber is eager to enter the Central American markets as a fertile market for agricultural and food products, as well as services, logistics, and financial sectors, noting that the SCCI is keen to enhance its presence in vital and emerging markets that provide opportunities for growth and expansion for its partners from the business community and private sector companies in the emirate.

