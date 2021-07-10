Samana Group gears up to capitalise on Expo 2020 opportunity

Group will offer luxury properties and smart offices to estimated 25 million visitors and potential entrepreneurs, SMEs, MNCs coming to the Expo

Following the launch of the ‘100 Days to Expo 2020’ countdown campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohmmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate is set to stage a global gathering of 192 nations where more than 25 million visitors will celebrate cultures, ideas, knowledge and innovation exchanges, businesses partnerships and a new phase of economic recovery after Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the launch of the countdown, Dubai -based Samana Group has started gearing up to capitalise on Dh122.6 billion Expo 2020 opportunity. The mega event will be the first biggest event to be held in the Middle East, which means a lot to the UAE and wider Middle East at a time when economies are hard hit by Covid-19 induced recession.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Group of companies, said: “For us, Expo is ushering in Dubai’s renaissance. We see it a great opportunity in many ways. We are getting ready to collaborate with Expo 2020. 500 residential units at Samana Developers projects; and 300 fully furnished workspaces at Start Business Centre will fulfil the needs of international visitors and potential investors coming to Dubai. We have a bouquet of premium and affordable property assets for new entrepreneurs, SMEs and MNCs, who are planning to move to make Dubai.”

Newly operational Expo 2020 Dubai Metro Station will facilitate record 46,000 riders per hour. The station will mainly serve visitors to Expo 2020, which has three platforms. The eastern platform is linked to the Expo exhibition centre and conference halls. The western platform will lead visitors to the Expo Mall and Urban Complex. This station will also connect to Dubai’s airports and a bus service to Al Maktoum International Airport to ease the movement of riders between the two airports.

Expo will have the world’s largest lift that can carry 160 people at a time. First Emirati opera featuring 100 musicians. New culinary flavours as 50-plus global cuisines will be available for visitors. 1,300 solar panels installed at the Expo will move following the direction of the sun. 60 live events will be held every day.

