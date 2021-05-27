RAK gets new tourism vision, major investments in sustainable tourism

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) recently announced over 20 sustainable tourism development initiatives across the emirate in an investment plan worth Dh500 million.

This new plan is in partnership with RAK Hospitality Holding and the RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Announced at the Arabian Travel Market 2021, the projects center on the emirate’s new destination strategy that focuses on nature, leisure, adventure, accessibility, and authenticity. Appealing to those seeking safe and expansive experiences in the new normal of travel, all projects are purpose built with sustainability standards and processes.

In addition, the RATKDA also took the opportunity at the event to unveil a new vision and destination brand. At the heart of this is the emirate’s identity as a nature based travel destination, offering fulfilling moments inspired by nature’s wonders. The new identity fits seamlessly with an emirate famed for its mountain peaks, sprawling deserts and pristine beaches and elevates it to even greater heights.

Inspired by Ras Al Khaimah’s spectacular topography, the new identity underscores Ras Al Khaimah as a destination with an unrivalled appeal for those seeking ‘a sense of place’ and wanting to truly ‘live’ the destination’.

“Our new identity and brand taps into a growing wellspring of requirements and desires that travellers are developing in this era of the new normal – ambitions that go beyond the traditional holiday experience to encompass a sense of purposeful travel. The world is emerging from one of its most challenging periods in modern history and for many travellers, thoughts about quality leisure time are being reshaped and redefined,” said Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

Speaking on the new sustainability initiatives, he said: “This multi-million investment plan further demonstrates our resolve and commitment to tourism, despite the global challenges faced this past year that continue to shake our industry today. These projects also align with our vision and strategy moving forward with our new brand identity, based on the destination’s natural topography – the sea, desert and of course, our spectacular mountains – as well as our desire to progress, grow and evolve in tune with tourism aspirations and needs.”

