PwC’s Academy partners with Code Nation to bring coding courses to UAE
PwC's Academy, the talent and skills development business of PwC, has introduced a number of courses tailored for professionals at each stage of their coding journey.
In partnership with UK-based digital education pioneer, Code Nation, the qualifications aim to support national initiatives and future strategies in the UAE. The three-week-long virtual learning courses are available from September 12, 2021.
Of particular relevance to the UAE’s “National Program for Coders”, an initiative that seeks to make the UAE the world’s foremost destination for coders and future innovators, the partnership offers a valuable contribution to reducing the current technical skills gap in the region, and supporting the country’s vision for the future.
By leveraging a combination of technologies, the coding courses offer participants flexible, individual learning plans – enabling personal communication and collaboration with their instructors in real-time. The additional support of a development team, access to team chats and screen shares creates a supportive learning environment that enables students to quickly and confidently gain proficiency in coding skills. The result for participants is the potential to become immediately employable, transition to new roles within their existing organisations, and gain knowledge of one of the most trending skills in today’s digital economy.
Amanda Line, PwC’s Academy ME leader, said: “The speed of adaptation to new needs, technologies and skills has become essential for the success of individuals, organisations and governments. This is immediately visible in countries as ambitious as the UAE, where the leadership has long recognised the crucial role that advanced technology plays in the economic and social progress of the nation. The programmes we have developed with Code Nation are practical, professional and ensure world class capability for application in our region.”
David Muir, CEO and founder, Code Nation, added: “At Code Nation, we believe that anyone can learn to code...and gain access to the growing number of positions in the thriving tech workforce. Whilst our pioneering courses and programmes have seen great success in the UK, our partnership with PwC’s Academy enables us to bring our expertise to the region – inspiring more UAE nationals and expats to gain the technical skills today’s employers are looking for. We're excited to be working with PwC on this important programme in the region.”
business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Oil output hike, price rebound to lift Gulf...
Oil prices are expected to remain range-bound with hesitancy to push... READ MORE
-
KT Network
The youngest digital entrepreneur excited to grow ...
At 18 years, Pratham Singh has already proven his expertise in the... READ MORE
-
Business
Automation, vertical farming key to resilient...
UAE’s industrial value chain is accelerating transition to an... READ MORE
-
Business
Investcorp completes sale of PRO Unlimited
Investcorp originally acquired PRO Unlimited in October 2014 and... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Over 4,000 to benefit from home...
The capital's Department of Health approves 77 home care service... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Third Pfizer dose can help people with medical...
DHA to administer third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai announces free tickets for school ...
Pupils in the UAE can experience four curated educational journeys READ MORE
-
Government
UAE to announce 50 new national projects in...
The Dubai Ruler and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince made the announcement... READ MORE
Bollywood
India: Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
2 September 2021
News
UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in Umm Al Quwain
2 September 2021
News
Explained: What travellers to Dubai can and cannot carry
1 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla