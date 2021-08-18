Pure Salmon strengthens UAE’s aquaculture capabilities

Pure Salmon, a global land-based salmon aquaculture company, will strengthen Abu Dhabi’s agriculture technology (AgTech) ecosystem with the establishment of its headquarters in the emirate.

A partnership between the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Pure Salmon will see the company receive financial and non-financial incentives to expand local food sustainability efforts with its proven salmon farming technology. The partnership is part of ADIO’s Dh2 billion Innovation Programme to help innovation-driven companies achieve long-term global success from Abu Dhabi.

ADIO is casting a wide net in its support for aquaculture and promoting innovation that addresses global food security challenges. Pure Salmon joins other AgTech companies, including FreshToHome, that have partnered with ADIO under the same programme to bring aquaculture expertise to advance food sustainability from Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, director general of ADIO, said: “Over the last year, Abu Dhabi’s AgTech sector has experienced exponential growth, led by rapid technological developments that are enabling sustainable agriculture and farming practices to take root in arid and desert climates. The introduction of Pure Salmon’s pioneering technology and knowledge to Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem will enhance the emirate’s aquaculture capabilities and create a hub from which new agriculture solutions can proliferate. ADIO is committed to supporting businesses aligned with our mission of advancing regional and global innovation.”

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, secretary general of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), said: “The aquaculture sector has been identified as a priority sector for development by the Government of Abu Dhabi. In alignment with government commitment, EAD launched the sustainable aquaculture policy of Abu Dhabi emirate in 2019 in collaboration with relevant federal and local entities."

"One of the key initiatives seeks to encourage economic investment in the sector, thereby reducing pressure on the UAE’s severely overexploited fisheries, providing meaningful employment and generating wealth for citizens by producing safe, wholesome and high-quality seafood products. We are excited to welcome Pure Salmon to Abu Dhabi and look forward to celebrating its sustainable impact on the aquaculture ecosystem,” she said.

The wave of aquaculture development in Abu Dhabi is spearheaded by EAD, which aims to accelerate the growth of a competitive local aquaculture industry that contributes to food security and economic growth. Abu Dhabi’s aquaculture sector seeks to satisfy market demand using sustainable technologies that preserve biodiversity and ensure the protection of healthy, productive and resilient ecosystems.

Pure Salmon is a portfolio company of private equity funds managed by 8F Asset Management. It uses Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) technology to sustainably farm clean, fresh, traceable and healthy Atlantic salmon in close proximity to end consumers, which considerably reduces transport and carbon footprint, minimises the negative impact on the oceans’ ecosystems, and significantly lowers resource consumption.

The company’s Abu Dhabi headquarters will manage global production facilities in Poland, Japan, USA and France. ADIO’s partnership enables Pure Salmon to hire world-class talent and expand its operations as it makes headway towards becoming the largest global sustainable salmon producer with its target production of 260,000 tonnes per year. In addition, Pure Salmon will establish academic collaborations based on the proprietary Pure Salmon Academy knowledge base to share its aquaculture know-how and capabilities within the Abu Dhabi ecosystem.

Stephane Farouze, chairman and founder of 8F Asset Management and Board Director of Pure Salmon, said: “We are proud and grateful to have ADIO as a strategic partner in the development of Pure Salmon. Setting up Pure Salmon’s global headquarters in Abu Dhabi will enable the growth of a local team that will advance sustainable economic solutions and establish the UAE as an industry leader. With ADIO’s support, Pure Salmon will advance towards its goal of supplying the world with nutritious, healthy and locally produced protein.”

business@khaleejtimes.com