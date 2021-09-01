Partnership to launch Cybersecurity education programmes in GCC

The partnership aims to create a leading Cyber Security learning centre in the GCC region

Newage Learning (Newage) and ITMO University on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership that combines Newage’s experience in the education industry with ITMO’s high-quality next-gen technology and learning services.

The partnership aims to create a leading Cyber Security Learning Centre in the GCC region.

With a distributed workforce, organizations must rethink how to organise themselves in these uncertain times best to remain safe and survive this indefinite period of remote work and virtual interactions. The Newage-ITMO partnership will bring together exceptional Cybersecurity skills to help support individuals and organisations to reinforce behaviour consistent with good cyber practices and hygiene.

“Newage is excited to partner with ITMO, a leader in security research and training, to deliver a hands-on, experience-led cybersecurity education. With the steep increase in active internet users in the Middle East, cybersecurity protocols must be strengthened to manage data security and prioritise compliance. Hence the urgent need to build cyber threat intelligence expertise by cultivating security talents with skill sets at all levels in the region," said Sheikha A. Almheiri, Chairwoman, Newage Learning.

“Our partnership will create rigorous education programs in cyber literacy and technical skills to protect critical systems and data from evolving threats," she added.

‘ITMO is committed to designing and delivering high-quality programs that ensure trainees have the best-in-class skill sets necessary to manage critical technology solutions. Our partnership with Newage Learning will allow us to expand the ITMO network in the region by teaching and certifying cybersecurity professionals to enhance their skills to address the latest attack techniques & strategies and to continuously stay ahead of adversaries as the threat landscape evolves with time," said Ekaterina Tulugurova, head of International Educational Programs Department, ITMO University.

“Our Innovative partnership will create a comprehensive, proactive approach to cybersecurity training enabling our new generation of cyber defenders with advanced knowledge & mastery and make a positive impact to shrink the skills gap,” Tulugurova said.

In keeping with its efforts to make cyberspace safer for all, this collaboration represents a step forward to addressing the learning needs of next-gen cyber technology and engineering expertise.

