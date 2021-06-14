OMG MENA names Elda Choucair as new CEO

Omnicom Media Group MENA (OMG MENA) has announced that Elda Choucair has been promoted from her role of chief operating officer of the group to chief executive officer, effective immediately.

In a statement, Elie Khouri, chairman of OMG MENA, said that Elda Choucair will now assume full control of the holding group, with the clear mission to continue on its current trajectory and stimulate further growth for talent, clients, operations and the industry as a whole. "She will continue to report to me as chairman and work closely with our agency leadership. She is an active industry figure, as vice chair of the Advertising Business Group, board member of the IAB GCC, and the IAA UAE Chapter, and a founding board member of the Unstereotype Alliance."

"Her energy, commitment and professionalism will allow her to stimulate growth, progress and innovation across all the markets in which we operate. Together, we will address the challenges facing our industry, both present and future," Khouri said.

Elda Choucair has held several senior account positions at OMD and led PHD for more than 10 years. Under her leadership, the regional media planning network, PHD, grew to become a key player in the region. She has been with OMG for more than 15 years and brings to her new role a comprehensive view of how to assure the best outcomes for all stakeholders.

