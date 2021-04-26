NRTC Group launches new market chain

NRTC Group has plans to open around four markets in Abu Dhabi in 2021 with more branches expanding within the rest of the UAE in 2022

NRTC Group has announced the launch of a unique chain of markets for both businesses and consumers alike called 'Wholesale Market'.

Through Wholesale Market, NRTC Group plans to sell a range of both imported and locally-sourced food, with a focus on fresh fruits and vegetables.

Commencing in Baniyas, the official opening of Wholesale Market, builds on a unique concept that gives consumers the choice to buy in bulk or in retail-sized packaging. NRTC Group hope to see this new market expand across the UAE over the coming years.

“One of our priorities at the NRTC Group is to work closely with local-farms to support with the government’s plans to increase food security in the UAE and we believe that this Wholesale Market is a crucial step in this development," said Mohammad Nassar, CEO of NRTC Group. "Though the UAE currently imports the majority of all of its food, consumer demand for locally-grown and sustainably-sourced produce is increasing and as a company, our focus is to find a sustainable balance between imported goods and produce from local farms. Therefore, our vision is to enable human prosperity through delivering higher levels of food security to the people of the UAE.”

NRTC Group will be working tactfully to source locally-grown fresh fruits and vegetables, which will be sold alongside a variety of sustainably-imported food items, obtained by the NRTC Group. The range will be available inside the impressive new space of approximately 30,000sqft. Fitted with chillers, dry storage space and a showroom, this impressive market has a surrounding capacity of 200 car parking spots to welcome customers wishing to purchase both bulk and retail sized goods. The interior capacity has been measured and will adhere to the government regulations regarding social distancing.

Thanks to NRTC Group, customers no longer need to travel to purchase their items in bulk, Wholesale Market is in closer proximity to its consumers than its alternatives, so consumers can remain closer to home and shop their premium-quality fresh produce with convenience. With the hope to establish Wholesale Market as a chain across the UAE, the NRTC Group has the objective to open around four markets in Abu Dhabi in 2021 with more branches expanding within the rest of the UAE in 2022.

Located in Al Rakb Street, Baniyas, customers in Abu Dhabi can shop their fresh fruits, vegetables and food items in store from April 22.

