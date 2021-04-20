NRTC Fresh launches locally-produced organic fruits and vegetables range

Homegrown fresh fruits and vegetable platform, NRTC Fresh, has introduced a new range of locally-grown organic produce that will cater to the needs of the UAE market.

The organic content will be of premium quality while aligning with the brand's promise of providing fresh and authentic fruits and vegetables to promote healthier living. The new organic range includes nutritious and staple produce sourced from ‘Heaven Organic Farms’ – an organic farm based in Abu Dhabi. Popular crops such as potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, capsicums and pumpkins will be stocked alongside NRTC Fresh’s wide range of wholesome fruits and vegetables.

“After witnessing a surge in interest for local and organic produce over the last year, we are extremely pleased to meet our customers’ needs with this organic range. The modern consumer is now more aware of their environmental impact and pay attention to the foods they are consuming, this high demand for local and organic fruits and vegetables has given us the opportunity to partner with and support local farms and participate in sustainable development through our organic food range. As a company, we recognise that this poses an important shift in consumer behaviour, and we aim to support them in their choices with this initiative,” said Mohammad Nassar, CEO of NRTC Group.

The new organic range is an important step for NRTC Fresh in increasing their contribution towards eco-friendly farming practices and developing the local agriculture industry. Its partnership with Heaven Organic Farms is set to improve domestic food security and job creation opportunities as the farm utilizes precision agriculture and various smart farming techniques to produce high-quality crops while protecting the environment.

Customers will now be able to purchase NRTC Fresh’s new range of organic fruits and vegetables from the comfort of their homes by placing their orders through the website or the NRTC Fresh App available on the App Store and Google Play.

Most recently, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) officially named NRTC Fresh as the biggest importer of fresh fruits and vegetables to the UAE. Sultan Alwan, acting undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, presented the award to Adnan Al Refaee, manager of Imports at NRTC Group.

“There is no greater pleasure than supporting this wonderful nation in its efforts to establish long-term food security and ensure prosperous outcomes for its residents. We as a company realise our responsibility towards the people, the nation, and the environment in sourcing the safest and best quality produce from international markets, and we aim to constantly improve our standards along with international norms. This award is not only a testament towards the UAE’s trust in our brand but also our trust in the future of this evolving nation,” said Mohammad Nassar.

The UAE imports approximately 80-90 per cent of its food supplies and NRTC Fresh is continually seeking opportunities to contribute towards the country’s plan for long-term food security through enhancing national logistics infrastructure and assisting in the development of the local agriculture industry.

