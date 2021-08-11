MySyara announces acquisition worth $2.6m to fuel expansion plans
MySyara, a UAE based automotive start-up, has acquired a major auto parts distributor in the UAE for $2.6 million.
With the integration of supply chain within its business operations, the start-up has launched ‘MySyara Supply’ which aims to deliver seamless customer experiences.
MySyara also secured an additional $400,000 from its existing investor pool to further develop its service offerings as it continues expanding its operations in the region and internationally.
Launched in 2019, the start-up offers the region’s first car maintenance app, providing a one-stop-shop for complete car care solutions. MySyara has received $1.1 million in funding to date and has recorded 600 per cent year-on-year revenue growth.
Chirenj Chandran, CEO of MySyara, said: “The auto care industry is deeply fragmented. A garage, on average, deals with 20-26 suppliers to source automotive parts. This traditional supply chain process can increase turnaround time for garages which results in delayed deliveries to customers. Through MySyara Supply, we have access to a wide range of auto parts sourced from local and international manufacturers. Therefore, we can identify and receive auto parts much faster, which enables our vendors to provide a more seamless experience to our end user.”
Currently, MySyara is present in the UAE and India. As the start-up eyes expansion, customers in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman and Dubai can avail services including doorstep steam wash, full car service and car repair through the MySyara mobile application.
