Local Business
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Local Business

Mubadala joins EIG-led consortium buying Aramco pipeline stake

Reuters/Abu Dhabi
Filed on June 8, 2021

Aramco in April agreed to sell a minority stake in its pipelines for $12.4 billion to a consortium led by EIG


Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala said on Tuesday it has joined a consortium led by US-based EIG Global Energy Partners that had agreed to buy a 49 per cent equity stake in Aramco Oil Pipelines Co.

Aramco in April agreed to sell a minority stake in its pipelines for $12.4 billion to a consortium led by EIG, the company’s largest deal since its record $29.4 billion initial public offering in late 2019.

Aramco will keep 51 per cent of the newly formed Aramco Oil Pipelines Co and rights to 25 years of tariff payments for oil carried on Aramco’s pipelines. — Reuters




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210608&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210609165&Ref=AR&profile=1037 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1037,1036 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 