Milano launches new catalogue, dealers’ Georgia Scheme

Muzaffar Rizvi /Dubai
muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 21, 2021
Azhar Sajan, Anis Sajan, vice-chairman, Danube Group, and Sahil Sajan, at the Milano Welcom event in Dubai on Friday. — Photo by Mohammad Mustafa Khan

Officials at Milano said that the travel scheme first started in 2017 with a trip to Switzerland, but had to be put on hold recently due to the travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic


Milano, wholly owned by Danube Group, on Friday announced the launch of its new catalogue and a continuation of its travel scheme that will see the brand honour its best performing dealers with a trip to Georgia.

Announced during the brand’s Annual Dealers Meet, officials at Milano said that the travel scheme first started in 2017 with a trip to Switzerland, but had to be put on hold recently due to the travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The scheme focuses on felicitating the best target achievers, who helped the company strike a better margin. Meanwhile, the launch of the new catalogue will see the introduction of new active sanitaryware, electrical, tiles, and hardware products joining the existing products portfolio.

Speaking to Khaleej Times at the launch, Anis Sajan, vice chairman of Danube Group, said that the plan was to launch the catalogue last year, however, the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic affected the timing. He explained that the launch now is perfectly in line with the recovery of the UAE from the pandemic. “Our philosophy is that you have to work hard if you want to move ahead, and that is exactly what we did with the challenges created by the pandemic. With adversities and challenges, you also get opportunities, and it was important for us to not be seen as dragging our feet when it comes to doing business.”

Asked about the recent hike in freight prices and the continued increase in building material prices and how this will impact businesses like Milano, Sajan noted that the brand had taken the challenge in stride. “When prices go up, it is an indication that the economy is booming; when prices drop, it shows that there is less demand. We made sure that we had our bases covered and that we had our stocks in hand; as a wholesaler, you cannot tell your dealers that you are out of a certain product. Also, this is an opportunity for you to gain over your competition, especially if they decide to downsize.”

Looking ahead, he said that he is excited about the opportunities for Milano when Expo 2020 Dubai opens to the world. “Dubai is a land of opportunities and this event will be an opportunity for us to showcase everything in our portfolio. We have plans to open two new showrooms in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah before the end of this year. This will ensure that our network is present everywhere for existing customers and new visitors.”

