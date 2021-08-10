Majid Al Futtaim named new distribution partner for Warner Bros. Pictures

Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas (MAF LEC), has been announced as the new distribution partner for Warner Bros. Pictures across the Middle East starting with The Suicide Squad, which was released on Thursday.

Warner Bros. Pictures Group is comprised of Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Warner Animation Group and DC-based film production. Warner Bros. partners with the world’s most inspiring storytellers to create extraordinary entertainment on every screen for the global audience. Warner Bros. Pictures Group has been at the forefront of the motion picture industry since its inception and continues to be a leading creative force, producing the broadest slate of films comprised of worldwide theatrical releases and films premiering exclusively on HBO Max.

Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas operates 615 screens across eight markets in the Middle East and, in addition to being the region’s largest and most rapidly growing exhibitor, also operates a large regional film distribution business.

Ignace Lahoud, chief executive officer of Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas, said: “Warner Bros. Pictures is one of the world’s leading film studios and Majid Al Futtaim is incredibly proud to be bringing Warner Bros.’ impressive slate of new theatrical releases to big screens across the Middle East. This is an exciting new chapter for us and underscores our commitment to provide movie lovers across the region with the ultimate entertainment experience and highly-anticipated movies from the world’s best storytellers. I have no doubt that the world-class pipeline of Warner Bros. films combined with our in-depth market knowledge and experience will drive long-term box-office growth.”

Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Suicide Squad was released in IMAX and other formats at Vox Cinemas and movie theatres across the Middle East on Thursday. The superhero action adventure from writer/director James Gunn features a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. The film stars an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey, Bombshell), Idris Elba (Avengers: Infinity War), John Cena (upcoming HBO Max series Peacemaker, Bumblebee), Joel Kinnaman (Suicide Squad), with Sylvester Stallone (the Rocky Rambo and Expendables franchises), and Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Suicide Squad).

