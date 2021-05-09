MAF opens first hybrid cinema and entertainment centre in Wafi City

Vox Cinemas now has 22 cinemas and 237 screens across the UAE

Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) has announced that it has officially opened its first hybrid cinema and family entertainment centre (FEC) in the UAE at Wafi City.

The entertainment hub spans two floors and comprises of Vox Cinemas integrated with Magic Planet. Vox Cinemas Wafi City offers moviegoers an exceptional cinematic experience and boasts the first Samsung Onyx screen in the UAE. Backed by brilliant LED picture quality and an infinite contrast ratio, Samsung Onyx delivers a powerful, captivating and memorable experience through HDR graphics and clear sounds. The 15-screen multiplex also features a variety of Vox Cinemas’ signature concepts including Kids, Max, and a reimagined VIP experience with luxury seating and in-seat dining.

Families and fun seekers of all ages can also enjoy a wide variety of the latest video games, amusement rides, attractions and redemption games at Magic Planet, which features the ever-popular Bumper Cars, thrilling Drop ‘N Twist and Highway 66, the ultimate mini-bowling experience.

The all-encompassing entertainment destination also features an array of F&B outlets to complement the experience including new concepts Candy Corner, and The Spotlight at Wafi City, which serves gourmet cuisine directly to guests’ seats.

Ignace Lahoud, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas and Majid Al Futtaim Leisure & Entertainment, said: “We’re proud to collaborate with Wafi Group, which shares our vision for creating remarkable destinations and passion for excellence, to open our first hybrid cinema and family entertainment centre in the UAE. Today’s customers are looking for more engaging and immersive ways to spend time with family and friends and, at Majid Al Futtaim, we are committed to staying ahead of the curve and finding innovative new ways to exceed evolving expectations."

Lahoud added: "Vox Cinemas and Magic Planet at Wafi City have been designed as a holistic concept seamlessly integrating two recreational functions into one enriched experience and we’re very excited to welcome new guests and create great moments together.”

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mana bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, deputy chairman of Wafi Group, added: “Majid Al Futtaim is synonymous with customer-focused and innovative experiences and, we are excited to partner with them to launch this world-class entertainment destination, which offers an exciting selection of immersive attractions for the whole family to enjoy. Vox Cinemas Wafi City takes the cinematic experience to the next level with a unique offering that goes beyond customers’ expectations and features the ultimate VIP experience."

Vox Cinemas now has 22 cinemas and 237 screens across the UAE. In March, Majid Al Futtaim opened a Vox Cinemas and Magic Planet at City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah. The launch marked the fifth cinema opening across the region in the wake of Covid-19 and, later this month, Vox Cinemas will open three multiplexes across Saudi Arabia and Bahrain as part of its ambitious expansion plans.

rohma@khaleejtimes.com