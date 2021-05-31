Lootah Group announces entry into healthcare sector

First Center in Dubai to provide an exclusive array of holistic treatments and wellness therapies and will feature an Ayurveda Café

The Lootah Group of Companies has announced that it is entering the UAE’s burgeoning healthcare sector with a partnership with Santhigiri, India’s leading Ayurveda and Siddha medicine Group.

In line with World Health Organization’s strategic objectives for 2023, which states integrating Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM) to the healthcare delivery as their primary objective, the group will be launching a comprehensive holistic health centre offering multiple TCAM specialties under one roof.

The group’s first healthcare venture, Santhigiri Holistic Health Center is an upmarket integrated healthcare hub located in a serene and tranquil environment at Motorcity Dubai and is scheduled to officially open its doors to the public early next month. Keeping Ayurveda as the prime modality of treatment, other holistic specialties such as homeopathy, acupuncture, osteopathy, chiropractic, nutrition, yoga and meditation would also be provided through this unique concept. Besides, an array of holistic treatments and wellness therapies for various acute and chronic health problems, the centre also features an Ayurveda café and an exclusive retail store.

“Ours will be a one-of-its kind holistic centre in the UAE and perhaps one of the biggest in the country, offering a wide variety of alternative therapies. Our aim is to educate, nurture and support an individual’s journey towards achieving a better state of mind and soul. The plan is to strengthen the network and expand to other GCC countries with one centre each in every country in the next five years,” said Ibrahim Saeed Ahmed Lootah, chairman of the Lootah Group of Companies.

“We have already made our mark across various industry sectors, including real estate, construction, investments, automobile, hospitality, agriculture, food and beverage amongst many others. Our progression into the healthcare domain comes at an appropriate time where the world has realized the importance of holistic health and wellness due to the ongoing pandemic. People are looking at alternate ways to treat themselves and manage the chronic illnesses,” he added.

He further explained that people across the globe are increasingly shifting to a preventive healthcare approach as Ayurveda, and that other alternative medicines are gaining popularity and increased prominence. "Moreover, with the Global Ayurvedic Market expected to reach $14.9 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 16.14 per cent, and the TCAM sector witnessing exponential growth world over as well as in the Middle East over the past two decades, it was only natural for us as a visionary group to mark our presence in this growing industry.”

Talking about the inspiration behind bringing such a concept to the UAE, Lootah says: “Having experienced the benefits of the treatments myself, I was determined to bring Santhigiri’s top-class holistic services to my country, my region and my people so that they could also begin their transformative journey to healing and health. We feel responsible towards our community and society as a whole to generate awareness about the holistic nature of diseases and the healing process. Therefore, we strive to use ecological, non-toxic resources, natural healing modalities, holistic nutrition, and an educational approach to wellness, healing, stress management and lifestyle.”

The group is also looking to cater to the increasing medical tourism requirements of the country within this domain and wishes to complement the government’s effort by making UAE a destination of choice for patients, even for alternate treatments.

Carrying forward the legacy of the ancient Indian traditional system of medicine, Santhigiri Group from Kerala has established nine wellness centres, 30 Ayurveda and Siddha Hospitals, over 600 Out-Patient Clinics, two Medical Colleges and four Para-medical Institutes spread across all major cities in India and abroad. The Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified plant of Santhigiri manufactures over 500 Ayurveda & Siddha medicines.

