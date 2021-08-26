Limestone Lab to launch 'Social Distrikt'

Limestone Lab has a vision to launch a network of Social Distrikts on a global scale, which will be powered by the hospitality company’s innovative and synergized F&B platform

Recently-launched hospitality company, Limestone Lab, has announced that it is geared-up to disrupt the front-end of the brick-and-mortar experience with the introduction of 'Social Distrikt, an experiential food hall venue.

The experiential urban food hall is set to open its doors in Q4 of 2021, spanning across the UAE’s iconic waterfront destination, The Pointe, which is situated directly in front of the world’s largest fountain, The Palm Fountain. The melting pot of the world’s most unique and trending F&B concepts will offer consumers a multi-sensory dining experience unlike any other, providing a social and cultural atmosphere for patrons to savour multiple cuisines under one roof.

The food hall is set to feature gardens, dining lounges, social spaces, entertainment corners, culinary workshop areas, and much more, all under one roof. Social Distrikt aims to be the go-to destination for consumers seeking bespoke dining experiences, offering a good conversation while enjoying delicious food, drinks and background music.

Social Distrikt also has a first-of-its-kind business model, making it an attractive opportunity for investors and F&B concepts alike to become a part of. It will offer brands, regionally and globally, the opportunity to set-up-shop at minimal capex and opex deployment by renting out a facade, a kiosk, or a pop-up kart within the venue, capitalizing on its unified back-of-house services, marketing activations and energetic entertainment platform.

The unique business model will come in as a solution to global brands seeking to enter and test the market, and local brands looking to tap into other areas of the country, with easy-access and at low-risk by eliminating high fit-out costs and operational expenses. This is achieved through simply allowing brands to plug into Social Distrikt’s platform, whilst still allowing them to express their brand identity. More importantly, the platform will also enable virtual or delivery-only brands to engage directly with customers by providing full access to their user database for enhanced marketing and customer service efforts.

Hassan Ballout, co-founder & CEO of Limestone Lab, said: "We are highly confident that this agile model will bring a huge value proposition for all our stakeholders. It will allow the brand owners to express their brands freely, whilst bringing a portfolio of brands to any landlord’s new assets or repurposing their existing assets’ capex and increasing its value."

