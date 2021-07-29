Local Business
Limestone Lab announces launch with strong pipeline of F&B ventures

Rohma Sadaqat /Dubai
rohma@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 29, 2021
The innovative hospitality group will offer new and unique experiences to the Dubai social and dining scene

Limestone Lab aims to create impactful and meaningful experiences for their audiences, with a particular focus on the community


Limestone Lab, an experience-driven hospitality group, has announced its launch in the UAE, with a plan to roll out a lineup of unique F&B concepts between Q4 of 2021 and Q4 of 2023.

Limestone Lab will also bring together a team of prominent designers, architects, and hospitality experts to create thoughtfully designed properties located in unexpected destinations. All the venues will be unified by a common goal: to create spaces and experiences that hold lasting memories.

Founded by Dubai-based serial entrepreneurs, Hassan Ballout and Hani Doueik, the formation of the company was sparked by the passion of the two businessmen, as well as their hospitality expertise.

In a vibrant city like Dubai, the development and growth of the F&B sector has been particularly significant for its ongoing evolution. According to Commitbiz, the rise of food sales in the UAE was projected at 4.6 per cent in 2019 and an average compound growth rate of six per cent for 2019-2023 was predicted. Relatively, the beverages market sales grew by 6.9 per cent in 2019 and at an average compound rate of six per cent between 2019 to 2022. These industry figures demonstrate that companies such as Limestone Lab will be emerging during a significant time and attributing to these rising figures, it will equally witness higher consumer demand.

Speaking on the launch of the latest hospitality venture, CEO and co-founder of Limestone Lab, Hassan Ballout said: “The F&B market in the UAE has always been accompanied by an upbeat level of social interaction, whether with friends, family or new acquaintances, and we have made this the foundation of Limestone Lab. This has motivated us to conceptualize a series of awe-inspiring social and dining venues that will bring people together under one roof to enjoy unforgettable experiential, cultural and dining experiences.”

