Kingston, Envirofina ink deal on green energy ventures

Kingston Holdings has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Envirofina for providing energy efficiency solutions for buildings and facilities.

The MoU was signed at the Kingston headquarters at Saif Zone by Lalu Samuel, chairman & managing director, Kingston Holdings, and Marios Gkekas, COO, Envirofina, in the presence of officials from both companies.

According to the agreement, Kingston Holdings becomes the exclusive lighting supplier for all joint venture Envirofina energy efficiency projects. Headquartered in Dubai, Envirofina is part of the Lugis group of companies.

As per the MoU, Kingston will carry out energy efficiency solutions for potential Envirofina buildings and facilities. This includes providing multi-services solutions from lighting to ventilation and air-conditioning), offering engineering, procurement, and contracting (EPC) solutions to reduce energy consumption and operation and maintenance costs, and strengthening the safety and performance of buildings. This would help improve productivity and achieve energy savings in HVAC systems by 20-40 per cent and 50–90 per cent in lighting systems.

Samuel said the collaboration with Envirofina is part of the joint commitment to enhancing the global leading position of the UAE in the renewable and green energy ventures. “This is achieved by making use of the cutting-edge technologies in the clean energy field which is a key pillar of sustainability pillars in the UAE.”

Samuel added that the partnership unlocks an enormous potential in the areas of energy efficiency and reduction in carbon footprint, stressing that the collaboration with such a regional leader in the clean energy area is a qualitative addition to Kingston’s client base that includes government and private companies at the local and regional level.

Gkekas said that working with a large local manufacturer like Kingston Holdings to deliver quality products as part of their tailored energy efficiency program is a great step towards finding new ways to add value to customers.

“In turn, we look forward to building our relationship with Kingston Holdings to identify additional opportunities to work together,” he added.

Kingston’s customer list includes Dubai International Airport, Dubai Metro, Emaar Properties, Dubai Properties, Emirates airline, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), and Sharjah Electricity & Water Authority (Sewa), besides a strong presence in government projects in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and India.

On signing the MOU, Marios Gkekas, COO, Envirofina, said "Working with a large local manufacturer like Kingston Holdings to deliver quality products as part of our tailored energy efficiency program is a great step as we look to find new ways to add value to our customers".

“In turn, we look forward to building our relationship with Kingston Holdings to identify additional opportunities to work together,” he added.

Kingston’s manufacturing facility in Sharjah produces about 1,200 products.

