Investcorp hires global head of institutions

Investcorp has appointed Laura Coquis as global head of institutions, focusing on capital-raising initiatives across international institutional markets, the Bahrain-based asset manager said on Wednesday.

Coquis has more than two decades of experience in capital formation, investor relations and investment banking, including stints at Aviditi Advisors, BC Partners and OMERS Private Markets. She also worked at Lehman Brothers and Merrill Lynch.

Mohammed Alardhi, executive chairman at Investcorp, said Laura’s highly differentiated and versatile combination of skills and experience will prove invaluable as “we continue to deliver on our goals for further international expansion and diversification of our investor base”.

“She brings a wealth of expertise from a number of leading financial institutions and a commitment to innovation, diversity and transparency which aligns with our core principles across our global platform. Our relationships with institutional clients continue to go from strength to strength, with investors drawn to our tailored approach and diversified portfolio. I am delighted to welcome Laura to Investcorp at this pivotal moment in the firm’s growth story.”

Investcorp, which focuses on private equity, real estate, credit management and absolute return investments, has $37.6 billion in assets under management.

Laura Coquis, global head of Institutions at Investcorp, said institutional investors are increasingly turning to private markets as a source of robust, differentiated returns and Investcorp’s disciplined, proven and yet entrepreneurial approach ensures that it is well-placed to deliver sustainable value for clients.

“I’m delighted to be joining the firm and look forward to combining Investcorp’s scale and resources with my existing network to deliver on the Firm’s commitment to outstanding results.”

