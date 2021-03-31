ICAI Dubai Chapter NPIO elects new managing committee for 2021-22

Organisation will do its best to contribute to the vision envisaged by the UAE leadership

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Dubai Chapter NPIO recently held its 38th annual general meeting and elected Sundar Nurani as chairman, Anurag Chaturvedi as vice-chairman, Harikishan Rankawat as secretary and Manoj Agarwal as treasurer.

Other members elected to the executive committee are Jai Prakash Agarwal, Manoharan Palerichal, Rishi Chawla, Amit Khaitan and Priyanka Gupta.

Nurani thanked the UAE leadership for their visionary guidance and support given to the Indian expatriate community and chartered accountant professionals in the UAE, and renewed his commitment that ICAI Dubai Chapter will do its best to contribute to the vision envisaged by the UAE leadership.

He also thanked Indian Ambassador to UAE Pavan Kapoor and Consul-General Dr Aman Puri for their continued support and guidance.

Nurani congratulated the newly-elected managing committee and thanked the outgoing chairman, Anish Mehta, and his team for the wonderful work done during the past 18 months. He applauded the outgoing managing committee for the exceptional service rendered to the members of ICAI Dubai Chapter during the pandemic and for the eighth consecutive win of the Best Overseas Chapter award for 2020.

He also expressed his sincere gratitude to the ICAI leadership in India, the past chairmen, members of the chapter and all the sponsors for their continued support.

Nurani unveiled the theme for the 39th year of excellence as the ‘Year of Return to New Normal’. He further emphasised on reskilling, which is important to be relevant in this era of the new normal. He reiterated his commitment that he and his team will work towards taking ICAI Dubai Chapter to greater heights.

— business@khaleejtimes.com