IBPC Dubai event highlights need for constant learning
Technology is changing rapidly and redefining traditional tech careers, while opening new career paths, experts said at a recent event in Dubai.
The event was organised by the Engineering, Manufacturing, Technology & Telecom (EMTT) Focus Group of the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC Dubai), to guide parents and students. A panel comprising of Dr. Christopher Abraham, CEO of SP Jain School of Global Management Institute; Divya Sharma, HR leader for IBM Global Business Services, MEA; and Sauvik Tegta, principal consultant, A. T. Kearney, MEA region, shared their insights on ‘The Future of Careers in Technology’. The panel was moderated by Poonam Chawla, head of Events & Conferences at Khaleej Times.
“IBPC, under the aegis of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, is chartered to promote UAE-India trade relations and increase co-operation within the Indian businessmen and professional community,” said Mohammed Sutarwala, convener of the EMTT Focus Group. “Today's event will help our members to steer their children to a brighter future, and the large attendance by students will also help IBPC's initiative to attract fresh talent to its special membership category for young professionals.”
Fielding questions related to future careers and the courses that employer expects, Divya Sharma of IBM, said: “Cloud and Artificial (Augmented) Intelligence are two driving forces that will shape workforce of the future. Artificial Intelligence will elevate the human experience and free humans to do what we are best at - socially engaging and creative work.”
While technical education will be the foundation for any career, Sauvik Tegta, of A.T. Kearney, said: “Simply acquiring technical skills will be insufficient to thrive in a technology driven world. It will need to be supplemented by skills and attitude that foster lifelong learning, collaboration, empathy and respect for diversity.”
Similarly, Dr. Christopher Abraham highlighted the need to keep learning. “Our world is rapidly changing; which throws challenges as well as an abundance of opportunities. The future belongs to the brave who are willing to learn, unlearn and relearn on a continuous basis to stay relevant and thrive.”
Sameer Makhija, business development manager at Infor, stressed on the need for wholistic education, saying: “Preparing for a career is no longer confined to classrooms, it also needs to be supplemented with online courses.”
Dilip Sinha, secretary general of IBPC Dubai, while presenting the vote of thanks, expressed gratitude to the panellists and reminded the audience of the need to acquire soft skills. “Communication skills are critical for success irrespective of the future in any career you wish to pursue. It will help you present your thoughts and ideas and improve teamwork.”
