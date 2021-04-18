Hugo Boss expands its online store across the GCC

Hugo Boss has announced the expansion of its online store, with customers in twelve additional markets across the globe including the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman now able to explore and shop the latest Boss and Hugo collections online via the group’s online flagship.

Last year, Hugo Boss expanded its online portfolio by a total of 32 stores, further strengthening its own online business. As such, Hugo Boss was, for the first time, able to achieve online sales of more than €200 million in fiscal year 2020.

“The investments in our online business are paying off and our momentum keeps building. Now we are taking the next step by expanding the e-commerce network even further around the globe. In doing so, we are taking the changing shopping behavior of our customers into account, which is increasingly shifting towards online. We are firmly convinced that the gradual expansion of our online business will inspire even more customers worldwide with our brands”, says Matthew Dean, director of Global E-Commerce at Hugo Boss.

With the successful expansion of hugoboss.com and the growth of the online concession business, Hugo Boss is consistently pursuing the goal of increasing its own online sales to more than €400 million by 2022. The company expects that the dynamics of the previous year will continue in 2021 and that the €300 million mark will already be exceeded in the current year.

The twelve markets with new online stores include Bahrain, Egypt, Estonia, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey and the UAE. Customers can now purchase the latest Boss and Hugo collections online in a total of 59 countries.

