Hotpack opens UAE’s largest outlet for disposable packaging products

The Middle East and Africa is the fastest growing region for food packaging products in the world, growing at approximately 5-7 per cent, compared to the global average of 3-5 per cent

Hotpack Global has announced the opening of its largest retail store for food packaging products in the UAE.

The outlet is the biggest of Hotpack’s 32 sales centers, and will offer a versatile range of food packaging products for both retail and wholesale customers. In a statement, Hotpack Global said that its product range will continue to reinforce the company’s uncompromising focus on quality, innovation, and hygiene.

“The new sales centre is our 32nd in the GCC. The opening of the outlet comes in the backdrop of the exponential growth of the food packaging industry in the UAE which is poised to be at Dh14 billion in the next five years from Dh10 billion in 2020,” said Abdul Jebbar PB, group managing director of Hotpack Global.

The new sales centre, spanning over 5,600sqft, is located on Umm Suqiem Street in Al Barsha. The opening was done in the presence of Adnan Jasim Rashid Boausaibah, director of Hotpack Global.

Jebbar said the Hotpack’s outlook is to continue expanding in the UAE, as well as in the region, as new global food brands have been foraying into the market. “Middle East and Africa (MEA) is the fastest growing region for food packaging products in the world, growing at approximately 5-7 per cent, compared to the global average of 3-5 per cent,” he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also pushed the demand for hygienic and sustainable packaging products, catalysed by the increasing growth of e-commerce. “At Hotpack Global, our endeavor is to ensure safety and hygiene and offer tamper-evident packaging for a complaint-free consumer experience, as we continue to expand in the regional and global markets,” Jebbar said.

Hotpack Global has a group turnover of Dh950 million and has a presence in 25 locations across the Middle East and UK, and a chain of network in other Gulf and African countries. The company’s sales centres are present across the seven emirates in the UAE, as well as in other GCC countries.

Hotpack manufactures and supplies over 3,500 disposable food packaging products. The group plans to reinforce its position as a one-stop shop for high quality packaging solutions across over 75 countries in line with its vision to be the premier global brand in the packaging industry. Hotpack, which completed 25 years last year, operates a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Wrexham – Wales, England at an investment of GBP 50 million.

Hotpack’s complete range of disposable food packaging solutions include eco-friendly kraft boxes, trays, paper bags, paper cups, takeaway containers, Aluminum foils and flexible packaging products. Their ultra-modern PET extrusion plant in National Industries Park produces recyclable bakery containers, salad bowls, juice cups and more. Hotpack also specializes in the production of facial tissues, napkins, kitchen rolls & toilet rolls under the brand ‘Soft n Cool’.

