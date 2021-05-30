GMIS2021 to explore ways to transform manufacturing

GE, which operates more than 1,000 manufacturing, maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities in 130 countries around the world, will share learnings from its deployment of digitisation

Global industrial giant, GE, has said that it will collaborate with the UAE-based Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) to support manufacturers in deploying digitisation, lean processes and safety protocols to improve efficiencies, eliminate waste, lower costs, increase productivity and uptime, and enhance employee satisfaction.

Both entities have announced a partnership for the next summit, GMIS2021, to explore the role of three enablers - digitisation, lean manufacturing, and workplace safety - to support the transformation of manufacturing and economic regeneration both in the UAE and globally.

The summit is a joint initiative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (Unido) and the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

To be held at Expo’s Dubai Exhibition Center from November 22-27, the fourth edition of the summit offers a unique international platform to share lessons and explore opportunities around these three crucial enablers, as leaders from the global manufacturing and technology communities engage in discussion and debate to shape the future of manufacturing and industrialization.

With the event coinciding with the Dubai Expo, the summit will position industrialisation at the centre of the global dialogue, reinforcing the sector’s important role in driving economic growth and global prosperity. The theme for GMIS2021 is ‘Rewiring societies: Repurposing digitalisation for prosperity.’

Badr Al Olama, head of the GMIS organising committee, said together, GMIS and GE would leverage their network and expertise to drive digitization, industrialisation and thought-leadership to deliver insights and support to the global manufacturing community across every line of business – from factory floors to the deployment of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

“As manufacturers across the world move towards the next level of industrialization by tapping into advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Internet of Things, Blockchain and other transformative innovations, this partnership will be a key enabler in shaping the future of the global manufacturing industry,” said Al Olama.

“GE has a 130-year manufacturing heritage with operations across the globe in the critical sectors of energy, healthcare and aviation, and complemented by expertise in digitization and additive manufacturing,” said Nabil Habayeb, senior vice president, GE and president and CEO of GE International Markets. “We are pleased to be a partner to GMIS2021 in supporting its role to transform manufacturing and driving economic progress.”

GE, which operates more than 1,000 manufacturing, maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities in 130 countries around the world, will share learnings from its deployment of digitization, its ongoing implementation of lean manufacturing principles, and its clear prioritizing of safety, as well as how these support sustained manufacturing excellence for GE, our partners and our customers, Habayeb said.

The lean methodology has been championed at GE by company chairman and CEO Larry Culp, who has prioritised lean across the organisation as a way to foster continuous process improvement.

In manufacturing, the lean approach identifies systems and activities that do not add value for customers. By eliminating these unproductive elements and streamlining operations, manufacturing teams can reduce costs, improve quality, shrink turnaround times, and deliver better value.

Safety, the third manufacturing enabler, is GE’s number one priority. “Our employees are our most important assets,” said Habayeb, “so we are very clear about this one simple focus: keeping our people safe.”

Through continually revised best-practice processes, procedures, training, data, tracking, reviews, standards, and other tools, a commitment to safety not only protects employees but also reinforces excellence in all GE processes and operations.

issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com