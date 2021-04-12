Galadari's F&B Division, Korea’s KyoChon in 'fresh' tie up

Galadari Food and Beverage Division, a subsidiary of Galadari Brothers Group, on Saturday announced that it will be the Master Franchisee for KyoChon as part of its plans to launch into the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

Founded in 1991, KyoChon is Korea’s number one fried chicken brand, with international outlets in the USA, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand. Now, through its partnership with Galadari Food and Beverage Division, food lovers across the Mena region will be able to feast on KyoChon’s food, backed up by the brand’s promise to use 100 per cent natural ingredients and the freshest, healthiest chickens.

“We are proud and delighted to be named the Master Franchisee for Korea’s number one fried chicken brand as it makes its debut in the Mena region,” said Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Director and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers. “Dubai’s vibrant and extremely innovative gastronomic scene has welcomed several international brands over the years, and we are certain that KyoChon will soon find itself with a very dedicated foodie fanbase. We look forward to working with KyoChon to deliver on the promise and the amazing experiences that their brand is known for across the world.”

Suhail Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, noted that with over 190 nationalities calling Dubai their home, the city is a melting pot of cultures that has put itself on the global foodie map. “Dubai is a world-class dining destination that offers residents and visitors a wealth of unique flavours and innovative concepts from all over the world. Residents are always eager to try something new, and we are delighted with the opportunity to bring Korea’s favourite fried chicken brand to their tables. The Galadari Food and Beverage division is a key player in Dubai’s F&B sector and this partnership with KyoChon will strengthen our shared vision for Dubai and the region.”

As a strategic partner, Galadari Food and Beverage Division will be bringing the authentic and award winning Korean brand and experience to the region, with its first grand opening in Dubai. KyoChon has plans to expand rapidly across the region. Through this partnership, the group will expand by entering nine countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Lebanon, Jordan, and Morocco in Africa.

Mohammed Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, pointed out that Dubai’s competitive F&B sector has logged in steady growth over the past few years. A combination of visionary leadership, extensive portfolio of restaurants and food concepts, and innovation has meant that the city is the perfect destination for any brand looking to launch in the Mena region.

“We are delighted to partner with KyoChon as they start their journey in Dubai,” he said. “Dubai is a city known for always having something going on, from food festivals and exhibitions to innovative new concepts that suit everyone’s taste and budget. This partnership will result in us not only bringing another beloved and highly anticipated brand to the UAE, but also working on new experiences, sharing the best international practices, and fostering innovation.”

On his part, So Jin-se, the Chairman of KyoChon, said: “The sense of duty that ‘Kyochon cannot succeed without the success of our franchisees and partners’ has created today’s Kyochon. The bond of the two companies is a precious gift from God.”

Ahmed Osman, Chief Executive Officer of Galadari Food and Beverage Division, said: “We are extremely excited to partner with KyoChon, Korea’s number one fried chicken brand by signing an exclusive Master Franchisee agreement for the Mena region. KyoChon offers an authentic Korean fried chicken experience using the finest ingredients. We strive to bring the best brands to our valued customers across the region as part of our growth strategy to acquire new brands and add it to our portfolio.”

rohma@khaleejtimes.com