Fruitful Day raises more than Dh3m in funding
With the recent launch of a line of all-natural vegan Fresh Fruit Pops, Fruitful Day is introducing a healthier alternative to ice cream focused on high-quality fresh fruits and unique flavours
Fresh fruit & healthy snacking company, Fruitful Day, has successfully completed two consecutive rounds of financing in October 2020 totaling over Dh3 million in investments.
The company collaborated with crowdfunding platform, Eureeca on the raise and was able to bring on board more than 40 new investors stretching from the UAE to KSA, Switzerland and Singapore.
Fruitful Day, a fresh food delivery company, was started in Dubai in 2015 by three women with a passion to make a healthy lifestyle easier and more accessible to all. From early on, the partners focused on building a recognisable brand that exudes positive energy and happiness and is trusted for its commitment to quality and convenience. They leveraged social media to grow a community around health and happiness.
As their followers on Instagram grew past 70,000 so did the support for the brand and equity crowd fundraising gave Fruitful Day a unique opportunity to involve its supporters in a more meaningful way. The team was able to surpass their original fundraising target and are using new funds to focus on both horizontal and vertical expansion.
Marie-Christine Luijckx, managing partner of Fruitful Day, said: "We are extremely proud to welcome such a diverse array of new investors to Fruitful Day. Investors were attracted by the strength of the brand and the resilience of the business to Covid-19 as we were able to significantly grow our home segment and introduce new products to our customers. Despite the obvious headwinds we have been able to maintain our growth story."
Head of Investor Relations for Eureeca, Siddarth Dalamal, said: "Working with MC and the rest of the Fruitful Day team was a real pleasure. It was particularly insightful to be conducting the raise whilst the pandemic started, as we were able to see how quickly the team were able to react and switch their focus from B2B to B2C home deliveries. By delivering record numbers throughout a very difficult period, they showed their mettle and won investor confidence, causing the round to be oversubscribed."
