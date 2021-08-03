Fine Solutions confirms strategic alliance with Coca-Cola Arena

Fine Solutions, the away-from-home division of Fine Hygienic Holding, has signed a strategic alliance with Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena to become the venue’s hygiene partner, offering full hygienic protection and peace of mind for visitors to the Middle East’s first fully air-conditioned, multi-purpose indoor arena.

Through the alliance, Fine Solutions will create an industry-leading ‘Fine Guard Bubble’, a hygiene programme which will protect thousands of visitors to the 17,000-capacity venue which has already held concerts for acts including US rockers Maroon 5, American singer, songwriter John Legend, and RnB stars Boyz II Men, plus events featuring globally renowned stars such as Tony Robbins and comedian Russell Peters.

By disinfecting the arena and all high-touchpoints as well as guaranteeing a steady flow of antiviral face masks and gloves, hand sanitizer and surface sanitizer, the Fine Guard Bubble hygiene-focused program will ensure the highest level of cleanliness at Coca-Cola Arena. Additionally, Fine sterilized paper products and Ecolab EPA-approved hygiene solutions will be supplied to all public areas. As supplier of choice for sterilized paper products and chemicals for the venue, Fine Solutions will also become a VIP suite holder at the arena.

James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, said: “Our alliance with Coca-Cola Arena is an important milestone as the UAE gets back to business and adapts to the new era. Good hygienic practice is imperative as we strive to overcome Covid-19, and with the Fine Guard Bubble in place at Coca-Cola Arena, thousands will now have the confidence to attend live events.”

“The Fine Guard Bubble is not just a protective programme, we also view it as a seal of quality which customers will see and immediately link to safety and good hygiene,” he added. “Fine Solutions is proud to help life return to a new kind of normal in the UAE by providing a best-in-class programme. The Fine Guard Bubble will heighten consumer safety and best hygiene standards in this era of Covid-19, and will support the safe reopening of events not only at the Coca-Cola Arena but at other diverse businesses in the UAE.”

Mark Jan Kar, GM of Coca-Cola Arena, said: “We are excited to welcome Fine Solutions to the Coca-Cola Arena family and look forward to integrating the ‘Fine Guard Bubble’ throughout the Arena. As we welcome fans back to live events, it is critical that we assure people they are attending a safe environment allowing fans and artists to enjoy an amazing live experience. With the VenueShield protocol we already have in place, along with Fine Guard Bubble, we are confident that Coca-Cola Arena will be providing the very highest levels of cleanliness and safety to instill confidence in our guests to enjoy live events once again.”

