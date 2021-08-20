Famous Dave’s expands footprint in UAE with new store

The new Famous Dave’s is located at the first Level in Nakheel Mall at the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Following its increasing popularity across the country, internationally recognised 20-year old authentic pit barbeque restaurant, Famous Dave’s, has opened its sixth outlet in the UAE at Nakheel Mall in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

The restaurant, which is known for serving high quality beef briskets, ribs, smoked meat and barbeque sauces, is part of the diversified restaurant portfolio under the Tablez Food Company.

The brand has continued to expand its footprint, despite the challenges of last year, delighting guests in the UAE with time-tested, true to the craft, flavorful barbeque. The launch of the sixth outlet is a result of the UAE’s dynamic F&B market, its current strong recovery in the space, a flourishing tourism sector and modern lifestyle, and the country as a melting pot of diverse cuisines that supports restaurants of all kinds. This further reaffirms Famous Daves’ greater potential among the region’s food connoisseurs.

“Famous Dave’s by Tablez is a legendary pit-barbeque restaurant of a unique kind in the UAE. It takes a lot of hardwork and precision to achieve the quality and consistency akin to its place of origin in United States. We achieve this by smoking our ribs and brisket on site in every store in specialized and best in class BBQ Pit smokers equipped in all kitchens across the six stores. In the last five years since its launch, we are proud to have created a true fan following for Famous Dave’s in UAE due to our honest and genuine efforts,” said Sajan Alex, vice president of Tablez Food Company.

Speaking virtually at the launch, Dave Anderson, founder of Famous Dave’s, said: “Im very excited, honored and grateful for this really momentous day, as we open our sixth restaurant in the UAE. The love and popularity for our uniquely barbequed briskets and ribs has been growing steadily among UAE residents.”

At Tablez, staying updated to the evolving food behavior of customers remains key. Famous Dave’s constantly maintains an active product innovation pipeline that stems from responsiveness its customers and franchises have had in fending off any stagnation. This has ensured persistently adhering to changing customer tastes and trends in the industry, while carving a niche in the competitive landscape.

The new Famous Dave’s is located at first Level, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. This is in addition to the other five outlets located in Dubai Festival city and Dubai Festival Plaza malls, two outlets in Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi Mall and Al Wahda Mall and one outlet in Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain. The restaurant’s most loved dishes include premium steaks like Tomahawk, slow-smoked Texas beef briskets, Dave’s Smokin’ Ribeye, Cowboy Steak, beef back ribs, short ribs amongst others.

