Expo 2020’s Thrive Together to offer networking and knowledge sharing opportunities for businesses

Expo 2020 has announced the launch of Thrive Together – a dedicated, business-focused programme offering a range of curated networking, knowledge-sharing and thought-leadership events.

It will also offer tailored products and services that will enable visitors and participants to explore new business opportunities, form impactful partnerships and collaborate towards sustained economic prosperity in the UAE, the region and beyond.

Created specifically for the business community, both domestic and international, the Thrive Together programme will include a number of Thematic Business Forums, delivered in collaboration with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry. These events will highlight emerging business opportunities, cutting-edge technologies, and serve as a platform to connect, create and innovate. They will also accelerate private sector progress across current global challenges including climate change and biodiversity, space, and knowledge and learning.

Three Global Business Forums (GBFs), including the first edition of Global Business Forum ASEAN, will take place at the world-class Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo 2020 Dubai. These GBFs will welcome prominent speakers, leading decision-makers and industry experts to explore business synergies and address obstacles to growth, driving trade and investment and fostering economic development. Meanwhile, Country Business Briefings will enable each of Expo’s participants to leverage the presence of their heads of state or government, as well as their business leaders, to showcase their country-specific business and investment opportunities to a global audience.

Products and services offered as part of Thrive Together include an AI-powered app, facilitating meaningful B2B, B2G and G2G interactions across geographies and industries, suggesting potential matches for users based on their profiles, expertise, objectives and interaction patterns. An easily accessible Business Calendar will be updated daily, and carry the latest information on inbound business delegations, and all business events taking place across the Expo site, including in DEC, International Participants’ pavilions, and the Expo 2020 Business Connect Centre.

Sitting at the heart of the Expo site, adjacent to the iconic Al Wasl Plaza, the Business Connect Centre will house chambers of commerce and trade entities from across the region, representing more than one million companies, as well as investment houses and venture capitalists.

The programme builds on the UAE’s reputation for facilitating business and trade, with world-class infrastructure, business-friendly regulatory frameworks and a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. It also leverages the connecting power of Expo 2020 Dubai, which will bring together 191 nations, as well as multilateral organisations, academic institutions and millions of visitors to inspire meaningful change and create a brighter future for all.

Nadia Verjee, chief of Staff, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Whether you are a homegrown UAE-based business looking to expand, a budding entrepreneur wanting to share your ideas and build your network, or an overseas company looking to enter some of the region’s high growth markets for the first time, Thrive Together will enable you to unlock new opportunities, as together we reach a critical juncture in reimagining the global economy.”

Hassan Al Hashemi, VP of International Relations, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “As Expo’s Official Business Integrator, we are pleased to be part of the wide-ranging Thrive Together programme, which we believe will be a powerful catalyst for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, addressing key challenges affecting business growth, attracting international companies to Dubai and facilitating collaboration across sectors and geographies. This will create an immediate and long-lasting impact for Dubai, and ripple across the UAE, wider region and beyond.”

Special ticket package for business visitors

In addition to the Expo 2020 tickets launched last month, an enhanced ticket package has been created with business-focused visitors in mind. The Premium Experience Season Pass will offer additional opportunities for networking and add-on services to assure a seamless visitor experience, including complimentary enhanced access to the Expo B2B App, a dedicated concierge, entry to an exclusive Premium Lounge, priority access to a number of networking and thought leadership events, including the 10 Thematic Business Forums, guided tours and F&B discounts.

Priced at Dh1,750, the Premium Experience ticket allows unlimited visits across the six months of the event, including fast track entry, and will shortly be available at the Expo website and through Expo’s network of business stakeholders.

Taking place across 182 consecutive days, Expo 2020 Dubai is dedicated to bringing together people, communities and nations to build bridges, inspire action and deliver real-life solutions to real-world challenges, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to building a cleaner, safer, healthier future for everyone.

