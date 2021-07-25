Etisalat, Yale partner for smart lock solutions

Smart Lock offerings built around easy payment plan, free installation, after-sales support and one-year warranty

Etisalat on Sunday announced a partnership with Yale Middle East to offer smart locks, accessories and exclusive bundles, providing customers peace of mind and a keyless solution to the main door of their homes.

Each offering is built around an easy payment plan, free installation, after-sales support and a one-year warranty from Yale. Etisalat will manage customers’ experience to select the right offering to match their requirement, while Yale will offer installation services on locks and accessories for an extra charge, but is free of cost for etisalat customers.

The Linus Smart Lock YDM4109A and YDM3109A bundles are exclusively available to etisalat customers who can choose from SmartPay options of 12, 18 and 24 months for prices above Dh500, while other UAE customers have the standalone option.

Best used for rented apartments, the Linus retrofit smart lock fits a wide range of doors and is easy to install over the existing euro cylinder on the inside of a front door so customers can keep and use their original keys without the need for further door alterations. Customers can purchase this smart lock starting from Dh59 on a 24-month installment plan, inclusive of VAT and installation.

“We, at etisalat, are committed to developing a full ecosystem of smart living solutions in a bid to increase our customers’ Internet of Things home connectivity and provide the ultimate experience, comfort, and control to manage their home," Khaled Elkhouly, chief consumer officer of etisalat, said in a statement.

"This collaboration with Yale Middle East not only boosts the wide range of Smart Living services that we currently offer, but also provides our customers the peace of mind that they deserve through their smartphone from anywhere in the world.”

“As a brand trusted by millions of people around the world, we’re committed to expanding our reach through partnerships with trusted partners like etisalat, to provide our consumers with the latest, convenient, smart and secure experience they seek today,” said Ahmet Astal, vice-president at Yale Middle East.

Yale, a part of Assa Abloy Group, is the global leader in home security. A brand built on trust, Yale’s long history dates back to 180 years of product innovation and has been a leader in the industry, securing people’s homes.

