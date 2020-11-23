Etisalat selects Ericsson for 5G network core expansion

Etisalat has selected Ericsson to implement its Advanced 5G Radio and 5G Core network, including User Data Management (UDM).

Harnessing the power of a cloud-native network, Etisalat’s subscribers will be able to enjoy the benefits of enhanced mobile broadband, Fixed Wireless Access and innovative industrial and IoT solution over 5G. This is a major milestone in the strategic 5G partnership where radio access network (RAN) expansions and Core Networks Transformation are carried out in the UAE.

The collaboration focuses on relevant 5G use cases and applications that will contribute to the digital transformation of industry verticals. These include Enhanced Mobile Broadband, Fixed Wireless Access, enabling industrial 5G applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). 5G will also power new experiences for wireless customers, from gaming and entertainment services, to IoT and business applications.

Haitham Abdulrazzak, chief technology officer, Etisalat, says: “Etisalat continuously strives for innovative solutions to bring value to our customers. Being recognised as the world’s fastest mobile network operator by Ookla Speedtest in 2020, 5G will act as an important infrastructure in realizing the digital future, boosting investment in the country and driving the knowledge economy. We are rapidly upgrading our network to deliver the quality, capacity, and overall network performance that our enterprise and consumers demand. With a new 5G Radio and 5G Core network, we will further ensure high quality, increased capacity, and greater reliability for our customers.”

Ekow Nelson, VP and head of Global Customer Unit Etisalat at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “Etisalat and Ericsson have a longstanding relationship, enabling us to collaborate and deliver a 5G network capable of meeting the needs of its customers across the UAE. Etisalat’s 5G network not only has the latest digital infrastructure capabilities, it also offers significantly improved capacity. Consumers, enterprises, industry and society in general in the UAE are set to benefit enormously from 5G and we are keen to be working with Etisalat to make that happen.”

5G coverage is a key development criterion for the UAE digital society vision – empowering new services and use cases for consumers, enterprises, and society at large. With extraordinary speed and flexibility, 5G carries more data with greater responsiveness and reliability than ever before.

business@khaleejtimes.com