Etisalat Group appoints new CEO for UAE operations

Etisalat Group on Sunday announced the appointment of Masood M. Sharif Mahmood as chief executive officer for Etisalat UAE operations.

Reporting to Etisalat Group CEO, this new position is part of Etisalat Group’s ongoing and agile transformation strategy that targets diversifying and exploring new growth opportunities, accelerating business development in the digital field, expanding geographical presence and maximising operational efficiency.

‏The appointment also marks the company’s relentless efforts to maintain its leading position in digital transformation and continue providing innovative services and solutions to all customers, while investing in UAE nationals and empowering them.

Hatem Dowidar, CEO of Etisalat Group, said: “Etisalat is thrilled by the joining of Masood as CEO for Etisalat UAE operations. With his recognised career and strong drive for results, Masood is a true people leader who will focus on growing Etisalat UAE even further through achieving operational efficiency and generating value by organic growth strategies."

He added: "In the new normal, where smart and digital services dominate the scene, Etisalat backed by one of the most advanced portfolios of smart services and solutions in the region continues to attract and empower UAE’s leading talent in the digital field. We wish him great success in his new role at Etisalat, home to the fastest mobile network on earth.”

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of Etisalat UAE operations, said: “It is a privilege to join Etisalat one of the world’s leading telecom groups and ranked the strongest brand across all categories in Middle East and Africa. This exciting appointment represents a great milestone and a motive to work continuously towards adding value for the services and solutions provided to Etisalat customers, capitalising on our employees’ great talent, passion and capabilities, while realising the overall objectives of the company. Inspired by the continuous support and wise leadership of the UAE, Etisalat will continue deploying the latest innovative technologies to enrich the digital experience of customers and communities, bringing the country to the forefront in global ICT ranking. ”

With over 20 years of experience, Masood M. Sharif Mahmood has a proven accomplishment record with vast knowledge in telecom and technology. His expertise in both operational and financial industry led to developing high performing teams, establishing a creative work culture, and setting development strategies that elevated business performance.

He currently serves on the boards of Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), the UAE Space Agency, and Etihad Aviation Group. He held leading positions throughout his career including the CEO of Yahsat for about a decade, and the vice president at Mubadala’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) unit. Additionally, he served on the boards of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (Du), among other expertise gained in positions at Dubai Investment Group and the Executive Office of the Government of Dubai.

He holds an MBA with a concentration in Finance from McGill University in Canada, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Systems Engineering from Boston University in the United States.

