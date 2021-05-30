Emirates Post signs MoU with Shurooq

Emirates Post aspires to launch more joint postage editions in cooperation with local, regional, and international partners, to document the important historical and national events of the UAE

Emirates Post has signed an MoU with the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) towards the provision of commemorative postage stamps and special edition postcards that will be made available for visitors of “Al Bareed Café”, a unique coffee house located in the Heart of Sharjah.

Rashed Huraiz Alfalasi, acting chief retail officer at Emirates Post and Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, COO of Shurooq signed the agreement, which paves the way for putting the "Heart of Sharjah" in the spotlight through the creation of distinctively curated postcards.

Heart of Sharjah is noted for being the cultural and heritage district of Sharjah with the mission of preserving and restoring the cultural heritage landmarks and enhancing them to iconic tourism destinations that reflect the emirate’s history, ancestral homes, historic neighborhoods, academic centers and libraries, as well as other iconic locations.

As part of the agreement, Emirates Post will provide commemorative postage stamps and display the special edition postcards at "Al Bareed Café", which is also a favourite venue among philatelists and tourists. Visitors can choose their postcard, buy a stamp, and post them to their families and loved ones through a designated mailbox at the café.

Rashed Huraiz Alfalasi said that Emirates Post has leveraged its strong partnership with leading institutions in the UAE to develop tailored products and services that deliver happiness and memorable moments to customers, including stamp collectors.

“We are confident that this tie-up with Shurooq validates Emirates Post’s position in chronicling the history, culture, and achievements of the UAE through designing and launching commemorative stamp and postcard collections,” he said. “There continues to be a strong appreciation for the principles and values behind sending postcards, writing letters, and using stamps as forms of connecting and communicating with others."

Alfalasi continued: ‘Innovation is one of our core values and we constantly seek new ways to enhance our positive footprint and strong presence as a brand offering tailored postal and express services. We remain committed to cooperating with all entities and employing our capabilities to support their initiatives and business growth.”

Ahmad Obaid Al Qaseer added that the new partnership falls under Shurooq’s strategy to work in collaboration with various state entities to collectively promote Sharjah’s rich Emirati cultural and heritage through its tourism destinations and projects. “Postage stamps are known for their distinctive value in carrying forward historical and tourism landmarks to the public and collectors. Our involvement in this initiative allows us to use postage stamps and postcards as a key symbol and tool that communicates Sharjah’s historical significance to current and future generations.”

