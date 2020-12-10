Emirates Islamic to launch mobile app on Huawei AppGallery

Emirates Islamic has strengthened its digital banking proposition through a collaboration with Huawei, becoming the UAE’s first Islamic bank to launch its mobile banking app on the Huawei AppGallery platform.

Huawei AppGallery is the third largest mobile app marketplace globally. This new partnership with Emirates Islamic will enable the bank’s customers to access their accounts and cards from the convenience of their Huawei mobile devices, allowing them to easily transfer money or apply for products such as finance and credit cards.

The Huawei AppGallery has more than 500 million monthly active users globally and above 700 million Huawei devices. The collaboration with a prominent technology company such as Huawei reflects Emirates Islamic’s commitment to digital innovation and its ongoing efforts to work with like-minded technology partners to deliver seamless and secure banking to UAE consumers.

Emirates Islamic’s digital-first approach has been steadily gaining traction, with over 70 per cent of customers now banking through online and mobile banking channels. The bank was the first Islamic financial institution in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app with high customer ratings

Farid Al Mulla, deputy head of Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said: “Our partnership with Huawei reflects our commitment to continue driving digital banking innovation in the Islamic financial services sector. Through such partnerships, we aim to continue to enhance our customers’ banking experiences by offering safe, secure, easy and seamless banking to smartphone users through the Huawei AppGallery.”

Lu Geng, VP Middle East and Africa Global Partnerships & Eco-Development, said: “Huawei works closely with local partners in the banking and finance sector across a wide range of areas during the development of an app from distribution, operation to data analytics and marketing. This focus on supporting high-quality, innovative apps that meet the needs of local users, while also offering popular global applications, has enabled Huawei AppGallery to quickly become a top three global app marketplace.”

Huawei AppGallery is available in over 170 countries and regions in the world with 261 billion user app downloads in the first half of 2020. In addition, over two million global developers have joined the Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem with more than 96,000 applications already integrated with HMS Core worldwide, offering users even more unique experiences.

