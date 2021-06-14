Local Business
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Local Business

Emirates Islamic empowers employees with leadership programme

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 14, 2021
The bank aims to evolve the next generation of banking leaders with the programme


Emirates Islamic has successfully concluded an exclusive coaching programme to empower high-potential employees to meet leadership demands of the future.

As part of the bank's ongoing commitment to evolve local talent in the banking sector, a cohort of promising employees participated in the Asian Leadership Institute Group's 3C Triad Programme to advance leadership competencies in three key skill areas: communication, collaboration, and coaching.

Founded in 1982, the Asian Leadership Institute was established to help organisations transform leaders, teams, and organisational cultures at scale. The six-month personalised online 3C Triad executive coaching programme is designed to systematically work through real development issues. It aims to directly build leadership capabilities while simultaneously developing skills to support the growth and development of peers.

Salah Amin, CEO of Emirates Islamic, said: “The banking industry is a key pillar of the UAE economy and one of the country's most vital business sectors. As a leading Islamic bank in the UAE, we believe in investing in our people to equip them for future success. The 3C Triad coaching programme is in line with our commitment to prepare our high-potential employees to thrive in the competitive global financial services sector.”

Marwan Salem Abunawas AlMheiri, chief human resources officer at Emirates Islamic, added: “We are delighted to empower our high-potential employees to become the leaders of the future. At Emirates Islamic, our people are our greatest asset. We remain committed to supporting their continued development through learning and training programmes that ready them for career progression while improving personal and organisational effectiveness.”

business@khaleejtimes.com

Staff Reporter



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /uae-bets-on-ai-in-education macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1037,1036 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 