Emirates Group Security signs MoA with Dubai Airports for safety training

Emirates Group Security (EGS) has partnered with Dubai Airports (DA) to enhance specialist skills training for airport employees, recently completing the first Fire Warden and Safety training session for Dubai Airports' Serco Middle East employees.

The training session is the first of many in the field of aviation security, fire safety and first aid that will be conducted following the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) that was signed between Emirates Group Security and Dubai Airports. Under the agreement, both organisations – industry leaders in their respective fields – will mobilise their resources, expertise and facilities to ensure operations at Dubai Airports continue to be secure, safe, and world-class.

A mutual collaboration between the two organisations, EGS will provide advanced education and training services compliant with international standards and industry best practices to Dubai Airports employees as well as other workers that operate at Dubai International. The sessions will combine theoretical knowledge and practical demonstration to provide a good learning foundation and equip participants with the necessary hands-on skills.

EGS provides a comprehensive curriculum of aviation and security-related programmes affiliated with leading local and international certification bodies. The organisation delivers over 30 courses and two diploma programmes in its training institute and has become a beacon for security studies in the region.

Dr Abdulla Al Hashimi, divisional SVP of Emirates Group Security, said: "Our longstanding partnership with Dubai Airports has laid the ground for the signing of this MoA. EGS' paramount goal is to strengthen and equip the global aviation community with the necessary skillset to safeguard our borders and aviation operations. This MoA marks another step forward towards our vision of implementing a holistic security culture across local and international boundaries."

The MoA also aligns with the vision and strategy of the UAE leadership to remain amongst the top-ranked safest cities in the world by strengthening citizens' capabilities through standardised qualification.

Jamal Al Hai, deputy CEO of Dubai Airports, added: "Working alongside Emirates Group Security allows Dubai Airports to build on the professionalism and high-level standards especially in the realm of security education, learning and development. A close working relationship is vital to ensure the standards of Safety & Security never dip, and this continues to be at the forefront of aviation security education and training globally."

