Emirates Flight Training Academy in Dubai South named new venue of 2021 Dubai HeliShow

Next-gen technologies, UAV and role of rotorcraft in homeland security to dominate discussions

Domus Group, the organizer of the Dubai HeliShow, the biennial international helicopter technology and operations exhibition dedicated to the helicopter industry, has announced that the event’s eighth edition will be held in the state-of-the-art Emirates Flight Training Academy, located in Dubai South.

The Emirates Flight Training Academy is one of the advanced flight training academies in the world established to train world-class pilots. As professional training is an essential aspect of aviation, the Academy, which is known for its industry standing and reputation, is set to further enhance Dubai HeliShow through the aviation academy’s advanced facilities and unique capabilities. The learning institution will deploy all its latest technologies and lend its top-notch multifunction facilities to support the safe and successful hosting of the event on January 19-21, 2021.

In July, Domus Group also moved the exhibition to 2021 from its original schedule set in November this year to allow for smooth transition and implementation of changes, as well as give the global participants more time to prepare for the event.

“Hosting the Dubai HeliShow is an opportunity for the Emirates Flight Training Academy to globally showcase our world-class infrastructure and capabilities to train aspiring airline pilots, as well as display our capacity to support initiatives in the UAE that are geared towards advancing the aviation industry as a whole. We look forward to working closely with the Domus Group’s team on the programme and delivering on the blueprint for success,” Captain Abdulla Al Hammadi, VP of Emirates Flight Training Academy, said.

To be co-located with the UAV/Drone and Military & Homeland Security Show, the eighth edition of Dubai HeliShow will feature a series of in-depth technical sessions to shed light on major opportunities and key challenges that are redefining and transforming the global helicopter industry today.

Highlighting topics ranging from technological advancements to drones and public safety to the role of rotorcrafts in homeland security, the upcoming biennial exhibition will convene during its technical sessions some of the world’s renowned experts in the field to lead the high-level exchange of knowledge and experiences.

The main areas of discussion will include modern helicopters and air taxis; the futuristic vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) technologies; the future maintenance and repair organizations (MROs) in the region; and updates on aerodrome and heliport regulations, to cite a few. The event will also emphasize the advancements in the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)/drone sector as a new addition to its exhibition and conference platform.

Each technical session throughout the three-day event will include comprehensive presentations and lectures, as well as moderated public forums to allow the attendees to directly ask questions to the lecturers and speakers. The show will also enable networking opportunities among participants to help facilitate new partnerships and create new leads.

The physical aspect of the show will be held at the Emirates Flight Training Academy with existing precautionary measures to be strictly observed, while the virtual platform will provide online attendees with a 360-degree view of the different areas of the venue such as the main lobby, the exhibition hall and the auditorium. A virtual networking area will be designated as well for the benefit of the remote participants.

Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, Dubai South, said: “We are living in an unprecedented time, and as is the case with other sectors, the helicopter industry is facing new challenges as well. However, fresh opportunities have emerged, motivating us to seek new and innovative ways to optimise various areas that would allow us to move the industry forward. Choosing the Emirates Flight Training Academy as the new venue for Dubai HeliShow in 2021 reflects this commitment and enables the exhibition to continuously serve as an ideal platform for stakeholders across the globe to explore expansion prospects and share best industry practices.”

Ahmad Abulhoul, MD of Domus Group, said: “This development was the latest change to be made concerning the show in light of the new direction and strategy that we are undertaking to maintain the exhibition’s global reach and influence, as well as respond to the industry’s current needs. Besides its new venue, for the first time in the history of Dubai HeliShow, it will also be staged under the new hybrid format -- combining both physical and 3D virtual platforms to provide its international audience with a convenient, contemporary and flexible way to effectively engage with the world markets. It is also the first time that such an exhibition structure will be implemented across the Middle East. As the show’s new home, the Emirates Flight Training Academy is well-equipped to support this innovative set-up and ensure its implementation without encountering any major issue.”

Leading companies from the rotorcraft, UAV/drone, and defense industries from around the world will be part of the event, offering industry stakeholders a global platform to highlight their recent achievements and advancements, as well as meet and interact with prospective buyers from the Middle East. The attendees are expected to comprise international exhibitors, decision-makers, government and defense officials, business customers, owners, users and manufacturers.

