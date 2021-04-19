- EVENTS
Emaar Entertainment UAE to expand Reel Cinemas to KSA
Emaar Entertainment UAE and KSA based Gosi Investment Ventures have announced a partnership which will expand Reel Cinemas in the Kingdom.
Kholoud Amir of the General Authority for Audio-visual Media delivered the eleventh license to Yahya Ghamrawi, board member of Emaar Entertainment Saudi, on April 14. Reel Cinemas will arrive with its first KSA venue in Riyadh in December – managed by Emaar Entertainment.
The first Reel Cinemas location in Riyadh will boast the best of what Reel Cinemas is deploying in its rapid expansion across the Kingdom – including industry leading auditorium experiences, exceptional dining concepts and first-class customer service.
The partnership plans an aggressive expansion unto the Kingdom’s entertainment market, which means reaching cinema fans no matter where they are in Saudi Arabia. Within the next five years, audiences can look forward to twenty new venues which will include both cinemas and family entertainment centres across the Kingdom. The ambitious plan will chart the future of entertainment and diversity in KSA which will undoubtedly create career opportunities through the SAR1 billion investment.
Ahmad Matrooshi, executive board member - Emaar Properties, said: “We are proud to bring a world-class entertainment experience to Riyadh with our first Reel Cinemas location which will open in 2021. We are confident that our partnership with GOSI Investment Ventures will provide our guests with innovative cinema formats tailored for every taste, a testament to Reel Cinemas’ brand ethos. Riyadh is internationally recognised for its strong heritage in art and culture and the new Reel Cinemas in Riyadh will bring another aspect of entertainment to residents and visitors alike.”
Gosi Investment Ventures spokesperson, Mazen H. Qandeel, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Emaar Entertainment Saudi to bring the first Reel Cinemas venue to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Audiences can look forward to enjoying an incomparable movie-watching experience - incorporating not just the latest movie content, but also delectable dining options, superior customer service and cutting-edge technology.”
