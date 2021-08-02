Economic rebound underpins prime Dubai office market
Prime office market in Dubai has remained strong over the past three months amid signs of strong economic recovery and bullish business sentiments underpinned by significant government support.
Property consultants Savills said in its latest ‘Market in Minutes’ research report that the demand for Grade A office space has been on a steady incline since Q4 2020 due to a strong economic rebound. Relocations also continued to drive demand with occupiers looking to upgrade to Grade-A developments, said the report.
“Due to the accelerated vaccination drive, the UAE’s economy is among the very first in the world to showcase increased recovery and growth. This has given companies the confidence to move away from focusing on cost saving to instead securing quality office spaces,” said Paul Walshe, director of international corporate services at Savills Middle East.
According to Savills research, with sustainability remaining a high priority for occupiers, now more than ever, developers and landlords are beginning to evaluate the feasibility of certifying their buildings with globally recognized accreditations. “This has also driven an increasing number of landlords to upgrade common areas and other building facilities to improve the marketability of their buildings.”
Walshe said strong support from the government towards promoting home grown tech and fintech companies has resulted in an increasing number of new businesses entering the market. “This has significantly contributed towards the demand for office space evidenced by the recent announcement to expand the DIFC FinTech Hive four-fold to over 315,000 square feet.”
“In most micro-markets, rental values have remained relatively stable when compared to Q1 2021. However, certain submarkets, such as the Dubai Design District (D3) and One Central, have recorded an increase in rental values by 1.5 per cent to 3.0 per cent q-o-q,” said Swapnil Pillai, associate director research at Savills Middle East.
Savills also confirmed that demand for office space has notably shifted to submarkets such as DIFC, DWTC, DMCC and onshore locations such as Business Bay.
issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
Economic rebound underpins prime Dubai office...
Prime office market in Dubai has remained strong over the past three... READ MORE
-
Business
It’s in - and big: Senators produce $1T...
After much delay, senators have unveiled their $1 trillion bipartisan ... READ MORE
-
Global Business
Agriculture identified as the most promising...
Agriculture has been identified as the most promising sector for... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Digitisation, talent, future of work are key...
Organisations that are looking to achieve sustainable growth over the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Play areas, canteens to reopen in Abu Dhabi...
Adek has unveiled a raft of updated precautionary Covid safety... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: After 3 girls, Sharjah mum gives birth to...
Only one in every 700,000 pregnancies result in quadruplets. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to Dh1 million fine for possessing child...
The offence covers acquiring porn materials involving juveniles via a ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police distribute umbrella hats, meals to...
Officials said the drive was carried out with full adherence to all... READ MORE
Government
UAE to grant golden visas to all resident doctors