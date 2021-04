Dubai, UAE have achieved top global rankings in cyber security

Sheikh Hamdan inaugurates 8th edition of Cybertech Global in Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said the astute guidance of the nation’s leadership has enabled Dubai and the UAE to achieve top rankings in global security and safety, including in the vital area of cyber security.

As part of a comprehensive smart transformation, the nation has not only developed high levels of preparedness to face any kind of challenges and threats arising from digitisation, but also enhanced its readiness to embrace new opportunities, the Crown Prince said.

“In line with its smart transformation agenda, Dubai has always been at the forefront of advancing technological innovation in the areas of safety and security. The emirate is strongly focused on developing comprehensive solutions for strengthening its digital and IT infrastructure security,” he said.

Sheikh Hamdan’s remarks came as he inaugurated the eigth edition of Cybertech Global, a leading international exhibition and conference for the cyber industry, being held for the first time in Dubai. The three-day event is being hosted by the Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC).

“The launch of the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was a major step in strengthening the emirate’s cyber defences,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“At a time when the global community is facing growing cybersecurity threats, this industry event in Dubai provides an ideal platform to share knowledge and expertise on safeguarding the world’s digital assets. Increased collaboration between major industry players is critical to develop practical solutions to counter cyber challenges and threats,” he said.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied during his tour of the event by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Hamad Al Mansouri, Head of the Digital Government of the UAE Government and Board Member of DESC; Dr Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government; Talal Humaid Belhoul, Chairman of DESC, and Yousef Hamed Al Shaibani, Director-General of the DESC.

