Dubai Tourism CEO opens 9th annual MALT Congress in Dubai
Dubai is hosting the ninth annual Meetings Arabia & Luxury Travel Congress (MALT) Congress, which will highlight what the travel market will look like post Covid-19.
Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Tourism, opened up the session, noting that as this year’s host city, Dubai provides the ideal backdrop for an event of this nature as the industry is looking for face-to-face interactions with carefully sifted buyers and rebound tourism, plus focused B2B meetings in a safe and secured environment.
The MALT Congress 2021 will once again bring the entire realm of luxury travel buyers to connect, converse & collaborate with top suppliers through pre-arranged one to one business appointments. The event will feature expert sessions on what the future looks like for the travel industry, lessons learnt in 2020, and how we can be better prepared with revenue models, out of the box ideas, cost optimization techniques & how technology can empower travellers.
A steller speaker line-up will feature Ahmed Elmetwally, CEO of The Private office of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamadan Al Nahayan; Dr. James Morgan, Dean of International Tourism & Hospitality College; Steen Jakobsen, assistant vice president, Dubai Business Events; Sulaiman Ali Al Romi, director of Protocol, Capital Market Authority; Damian Goryszewski, MD at The Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, UAE; Andrew Brown, regional director, World Travel and Tourism Council.
Few participating destination include Dubai Business Events, Discover Moscow, Visit Czech Republic, Eastern Europe Tours, Kompas, Korea Tourism Organization, Palazzo Versace, Zaya Nurai Island, and Diamond Hotel & Resorts. The industry has undergone a huge transformation to provide more memorable experiences to travellers and accommodate changing preferences given the new appetite for travel. Few companies managed to tackle all the odds and will be honoured for their efforts through the ‘Top 25 GCC Travel Agencies’.
